New Ads Accuse Trump Of Wanting To ‘Slash Our Health Care To The Bone’ With Proposed Medicaid, Medicare Cuts

The ad is the latest example of Democratic attacks on the Trump administration’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2020. Democrats saw health care as a winning issue in the midterms, and are hoping to repeat that success in upcoming elections. Other Medicaid news comes out of Tennessee, Ohio, Georgia and Idaho.

The Hill: Dem Group Launches Ads Attacking Trump's 'Hypocrisy On Medicare And Medicaid Cuts'

A leading Democratic health group is launching a national ad campaign against vulnerable 2020 lawmakers for supporting what the group calls President Trump's "blatant hypocrisy on Medicare and Medicaid cuts." The five-figure ad from Protect Our Care targets four senators and six House members and calls Trump a hypocrite for proposing massive cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, despite his repeated promises on the campaign trail to save those programs. (Weixel, 3/18)

Nashville Tennessean: TennCare Launches New Application System

Officials confirmed the TennCare Connect system – designed to quickly process applications online or by phone – went live Saturday morning. This application system, which has been federally mandated since 2014, is built upon a computer infrastructure that cost about $400 million, mostly covered by the federal government.TennCare officials were coy about the launch of new system as recently as Friday, refusing to say when it would function statewide. TennCare Director Gabe Roberts said much of the new system has worked behind the scenes for months and the final milestone was to roll out the TennCare Connect web portal to the entire state. (Kelman, 3/18)

Dayton Daily News: What You Need To Know About Ohio Medicaid Work Requirements

Ohio now has approval to create work requirements for those covered by Medicaid expansion. On Friday, U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services granted Ohio Department of Medicaid’s request to require those covered through the expansion to have a job or perform community service for at least 20 hours per week, unless given an exemption. Here’s five things to know about the work requirements. (Schroeder, 3/18)

Georgia Health News: State Seeks New Enrollment For Patients Caught In Contract Rift

Federal health officials are reviewing a Georgia request for a new enrollment period for insurance exchange members who use WellStar Health System doctors and hospitals. Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck, in his request to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, cited what he called “misleading, inaccurate and unusual presentations’’ by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield for its Pathways exchange plan. (Miller, 3/18)

The Associated Press: Republican Introduces New Bill Placing Work Requirements On Medicaid Expansion

Legislation that would limit Medicaid expansion in Idaho by requiring some recipients to work and others to keep private insurance was introduced Monday. Nampa Republican Rep. John Vander Woude introduced the bill in the Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee. A hearing on the measure is expected Wednesday. In addition to a 20-hour-per-week work minimum, the bill would require people who are between 100 percent and 138 percent of the federal poverty level to continue paying for private insurance on the state-run health exchange. (Boone, 3/18)

