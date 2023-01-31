New AHA Guidance Reframes TIAs As Warnings, Not Merely ‘Mini Strokes’
The Washington Post reports on new guidance from the American Heart Association concerning transient ischemic attacks, or TIAs: they should be seen as emergencies, a warning of a bigger stroke to come. Separately, research shows happiness spikes when people are in their 70s and 80s.
The Washington Post:
TIAs Are Emergencies, Not Just ‘Mini-Strokes,’ Group Says
Transient ischemic attacks, or TIAs, should no longer be thought of as mere “mini-strokes,” but rather harbingers of a bigger stroke to come, according to the American Heart Association. In new guidance, the group says that at least 240,000 Americans experience a TIA each year and calls on medical providers to treat TIAs as emergencies. (Blakemore, 1/30)
Axios:
Axios Finish Line: Happiness Spikes In Our 70s
Americans are staying healthier longer than ever before — and they're transforming what older age looks like. A recent study from AARP and National Geographic found that happiness dwindles in middle age but then spikes again in one's 70s and 80s, as people find themselves with more free time and less stress. (Pandey, 1/30)
CNN:
Infant Screen Time Could Impact Academic Success, Study Says
Letting infants watch tablets and TV may be impairing their academic achievement and emotional well-being later on, according to a new study. Researchers found that increased use of screen time during infancy was associated with poorer executive functioning once the child was 9 years old, according to the study published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. (Holcombe, 1/30)
NBC News:
Can't Say No To Sweets And Snacks? It Could Be A Sign Of Food Addiction
Eating too many sweet treats or salty snacks may sound like something you’d grow out of, but a sizable proportion of adults over 50 say they can’t say no to highly processed foods, a survey published Monday from the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation found. About 1 in 8 adults over 50 showed signs of food addiction, according to the survey. (Carroll, 1/30)
KHN:
Listen To The Latest ‘KHN Health Minute’
This week’s “KHN Health Minute” nudges listeners to have an antiviral care plan before covid hits, and looks at how medical emergencies like Damar Hamlin’s heart attack can affect NFL players’ mental health. (1/31)