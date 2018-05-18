New Allegations Emerge Against University of Southern California’s Longtime Campus Gynecologist

For years, medical workers had accused the Dr. George Tyndall of touching women inappropriately during pelvic exams, as well as making racist and sexual remarks about patients’ bodies. The University of Southern California has come under fire for not immediately reporting him to the state medical board and for not making the allegations about him public until only after the university was approached by The Los Angeles Times.

The New York Times: ‘Just The Grossest Thing’: Women Recall Interactions With U.S.C. Doctor

Former students at the University of Southern California are coming forward by the dozens, re-examining years-old interactions with Dr. George Tyndall, the longtime gynecologist at the student health center who is now at the center of a growing scandal. What they considered inappropriate and humiliating at the time, they are now reporting to a special university hotline as signs of the doctor’s trail of abuse. (Medina, 5/17)

Los Angeles Times: USC's Aggressive Recruiting Of Chinese Students Faces Challenge Amid Gynecologist Scandal

USC has relied on bright young minds from across the Pacific to propel itself from prominent Southern California commuter school to international research university. Aggressive recruitment of Chinese students has delivered high-quality students and tuition dollars to the university and given scholars from rural provinces access to top professors and the bright lights of Hollywood. But the unique bond forged in recent decades between USC and the world's most populous nation was shaken this week amid allegations of misconduct on the part of a longtime campus gynecologist. (Etehd, Pringle, Xia and Hamilton, 5/17)

In other news —

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Medicare Continues To Pay Disciplined Doctors

He [Cyril Raben] is one of at least 216 doctors who remained on Medicare payment rolls in 2015 despite surrendering a license, having one revoked, or being excluded from state-paid health care rolls in the previous five years, according to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/MedPage Today investigation. In all, those doctors were paid $25.8 million in 2015 alone. (Fauber, 5/17)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Medicare: Doctors With Discipline Actions Paid Millions By Taxpayers

At least 216 doctors remained on Medicare rolls in 2015 despite surrendering a license, having one revoked, or being excluded from state-paid health care rolls in the previous five years, a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/MedPage Today investigation found. In all, these doctors were paid $25.8 million by taxpayers in 2015 alone. (Wynn and Fauber, 5/17)

The Washington Post: Jorge Zamora-Quezada Gave Unnecessary Chemo Injections To His Patients In $240 Million Fraud Scheme, Authorities Say

The business of chemotherapy treatment for arthritis has been good to Jorge Zamora-Quezada. The Texas doctor took to the air on his six-seat Eclipse 500 business jet, bought with some of the $50 million he was paid since 2000 administering a host of treatments to countless patients. And on land, Zamora-Quezada, 61, roared between various homes and properties in South Texas in his blue 2017 Maserati Granturismo Coupe. (Horton, 5/17)

The Associated Press: Doctor Accused Of Keeping Human Fat In Closet Back At Work

The North Carolina doctor accused of reusing syringes and storing human fat in plastic bags can practice medicine again, even though her license was suspended. The Winston-Salem Journal reports a Wake County judge granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday against the N.C. Medical Board, saying it violated due process by summarily suspending Dr. Anne Litton White’s license ahead of a June 21 board hearing where she can defend her medical actions. (5/17)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription