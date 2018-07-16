New CMS Pay Proposals Could Undermine Shift Toward A Value-Based System, Doctors Say

Doctors say that the agency's attempt to reduce burden on providers may have gone too far. Meanwhile, some health systems are countering the thinking that doctors are a drain on hospitals' finances.

Modern Healthcare: Doctors Worry CMS Proposals Will Slow The Move To Value-Based Pay

An avalanche of new pay proposals from the CMS seeks to reduce provider burden, so much so that it could undermine efforts to shift Medicare to a value-based system, doctors warned. The agency released a 1,400-page proposed rule July 12 that for the first time combined the annual physician fee schedule and the Medicare Quality Payment Program rules, which implements sections of MACRA each year. (Dickson, 7/14)

Modern Healthcare: Docs Don't Drain Hospital Finances, Systems Say

Common wisdom holds that hiring physicians is likely to cripple a hospital's budget, but some health systems are pushing back against that notion, arguing that their finances were unchanged or, in some cases, improved after bringing on new docs. Among the respondents to Modern Healthcare's annual Hospital Systems Survey who hired more physicians in 2017, 76% said the move didn't materially change their financial performance. Another 22% even said their finances improved after hiring more doctors, and just under 3% said their finances worsened. (Bannow, 7/14)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription