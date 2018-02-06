New Conscience Rules To Protect Workers Will Cost Health System $300M In First Year Alone

Costs would average $125 million a year thereafter. Many critics also fear the new rules will allow health workers an excuse not to care for certain patients.

The Associated Press: $300M Health Care System Cost To Protect Religious Rights

President Donald Trump's new effort to protect the rights of health workers who object to participating in abortions and other procedures will cost the health care system more than $300 million to set up, according to a government estimate. More than 40 complaints have been filed since Trump's election, alleging violations of conscience and religious rights. An estimated 18 million people work in the nation's health care system. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 2/5)

In other news from the administration —

Politico: Public Health Workers Find Surprise Cuts In Paychecks

About 3,000 Public Health Service physicians and other workers saw their paychecks unexpectedly slashed last month because of government delays setting up a payment system Congress ordered a decade ago. “A number of unanticipated events impacted our ability to fully execute these provisions,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams told Public Health Service Commissioned Corps officers in a Jan. 31 letter obtained by POLITICO. (Haberkorn, 2/5)

