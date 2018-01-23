After adding to a barrage of criticism levied at the electronic health record company, Fairview Health Services alters its stance and says "they are uniquely positioned to support collaboration for innovation in healthcare."

Modern Healthcare: Does Epic Hinder Innovation? Depends On When You Ask.

Despite adding to the sea of complaints about electronic health record companies, Fairview Health Services leaders are optimistic about working with their vendor, Epic Systems Corp. That take on the relationship came a few days after Fairview CEO James Hereford blasted Epic for hindering technological development. The not-for-profit, 11-hospital health system then backpedaled, saying the EHR vendor does, in fact, help innovate. "Given Epic's prominence as an electronic health record provider, they are uniquely positioned to support collaboration for innovation in healthcare," said Erika Taibl, system director of corporate communications for Fairview. (Arndt, 1/22)