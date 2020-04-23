New Deaths In D.C. Among Poor Spur Mayor To Call For More Testing; Calif. Judge Denies Request To Allow Church Services

Media outlets report on news from the District of Columbia, California, Massachusetts, Texas, Michigan, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Maine, New Mexico, Indiana and Nevada, as well.

The Washington Post: With 15 New Covid-19 Deaths In Hard-Hit D.C., Bowser Urges More Testing

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser expressed alarm Wednesday about the harsh impact of the novel coronavirus on the poor, sick and elderly in the nation’s capital, as officials reported 15 new fatalities — including several people who died without being hospitalized. Ten of the dead were from wards 5, 7 and 8, the poorest and most heavily African American parts of the city, mirroring a national trend in which blacks have been disproportionately affected. Nine of the dead were older than 80; one was a 100-year-old woman and another a 98-year-old woman. (Olivo, Nirappil and Cox, 4/22)

The Hill: Judge Rejects Attempt By Three California Churches To Hold Services Despite Stay-At-Home Order

A Los Angeles judge denied a request by three southern California churches to continue holding in-person services during the coronavirus pandemic. In his ruling Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jesus Bernal denied the request for a temporary restraining order against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) by Shield of Faith Family Church, Word of Life Ministries International and Church Unlimited. Bernal rejected the argument that Newsom’s stay-at-home orders violated their first amendment rights to freedom of religion and freedom of assembly, The Associated Press reported. (Budryk, 4/22)

KQED: Newsom Coronavirus Briefing Goes Deep On Testing; Calif. ‘Not Prepared’ To Open Up Yet

Gov. Gavin Newsom said today that at least 465,327 Californians have been tested for this coronavirus so far, but he acknowledged that the state’s testing capacity is still coming online and remains inadequate to lift a statewide stay-at-home order and other social distancing restrictions. (Stark, 4/22)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Could Be Leveling Off In L.A. County, New Forecast Says

Los Angeles County health officials offered slightly rosier projections Wednesday about the trajectory of the virus in Los Angeles county, but cautioned that the improved outlook was contingent on residents continuing to practice physical distancing. Presenting a new update to the county’s coronavirus model, Dr. Christina Ghaly, the county’s health services director, said that while COVID-19 cases are not yet decreasing here, “it is leveling out, which is a good thing.” (Mason, 4/22)

KQED: Here's Why California's Immigrant Communities Need Coronavirus Information In Their Own Languages

Flores-Haro is the associate director of the Mixteco/Indígena Community Organizing Project (MICOP), home of Radio Indígena — a community radio station in Oxnard. In a state where more than 40% of people speak a language other than English at home, MICOP is one of numerous community groups filling in the gaps as public health officials work to inform people about COVID-19 in a language they understand. (Hall, 4/22)

Boston Globe: Pockets Of Resistance Emerge To Coronavirus Retail Closures In Mass.

Among the state’s 250,000-plus registered businesses, state officials say, the scale is relatively small. The state’s Department of Labor Standards said it’s issued cease-and-desist orders to 123 companies, shuttering more than 350 locations statewide since the order was issued four weeks ago. Another 50 or so remain “under investigation,” according to the department. (Stout, 4/22)

Houston Chronicle: Hidalgo Orders Harris County Residents To Wear Masks In Public, Draws Fire From Police Unions, GOP

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Wednesday ordered residents to cover their faces in public starting next week, the latest effort by local governments to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The new rules, which require residents 10 and older to cover their nose and mouth when outside the home, take effect Monday and last 30 days. Acceptable garments include a homemade mask, scarf, bandana or handkerchief. Medical masks or N-95 respirators are not recommended as they are most needed by first responders and health workers. (Despart, 4/22)

San Francisco Chronicle: Alameda County Moves Hundreds Of Homeless To Hotels Amid Fear Of Coronavirus Outbreak

After 96 people tested positive for the coronavirus at San Francisco’s largest shelter this month, alarmed Alameda County officials hurried to empty out shelters and move people into hotel rooms to prevent a similar outbreak. Since the San Francisco outbreak on April 10, Alameda County transferred at least 346 homeless people from shelters into two Oakland hotels. But before the outbreak across the bay, the county had moved only 70 people into the hotels since mid-March, prompting criticism from homeless advocates that Alameda County acted too slowly to protect vulnerable people from the coronavirus. (Ravani, 4/22)

Detroit Free Press: Detroit To Begin COVID Testing At Other Senior Facilities

Detroit plans to turn its attention to skilled nursing facilities and assisted living homes after it finishes testing for COVID-19 in the city's nursing homes. Living quarters in these settings are similar to nursing homes, and place residents and staff at a greater risk for contracting the virus, Denise Fair, chief public health officer at the Detroit Health Department, said Wednesday. (Hall, 4/22)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Coronavirus In Kentucky: Beshear Announces Testing Open To Public

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced at his Wednesday press conference that the new state total for confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is at 3,373. He also announced 14 new deaths, bringing the statewide total deaths to 185. Beshear believes the state has begun to plateau in confirmed cases. (Key and Mazade, 4/22)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Cases Spike As Golf Courses Reopen, Madison Protests Planned

Wisconsin saw its biggest one-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday, likely fueled by an outbreak at a meatpacking plant in Green Bay. The increase came even as the stay-at-home order loosened a bit with word that some golf courses would be opening in the Milwaukee area later this week. On Wednesday, the state reported 225 new cases, bringing the total to 4,845 cases. The previous highest one-day total was 199 on April 1. (Diedrich, 4/22)

Bangor Daily News: Maine Hospital System Has More Critical Care Beds And Ventilators Free Now Than Before Pandemic

Many Maine hospitals have more critical care beds and ventilators available right now than before the coronavirus pandemic began, positioning medical providers to be able to handle an increase in critically ill patients if a surge occurs, a top hospital administrator said Wednesday. (Rhoda, 4/22)

Albuquerque Journal: Closed Hospital Fixed Up To Treat COVID-19 Patients

Albuquerque-based Weil Construction and local subcontractors completed the work in 14 days under the supervision of the Corps. Weil Construction owner Chris Weil told the Journal it was not an easy task because of the aging infrastructure. The hospital on Gibson SE closed in 2007.“We had 150 workers on the project,” Weil said. “We were running 24/7.” (Turner, 4/22)

Indianapolis Star: Coronavirus Stimulus: Indiana Colleges Don't Know How To Spend It

Indiana colleges and universities are set to receive to roughly $200 million from the federal government’s coronavirus relief package – a welcome boost as higher education institutions and their students face unprecedented challenges, both academic and financial. The only problem: Most schools say they’re not sure yet how to spend it. (Herron, 4/23)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Acts Of Kindness Continue In Las Vegas

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong. (Karel and Hynes, 4/22)

