New Democratic Campaign Chief Rains On ‘Medicare For All’ Parade With Reality Check On Its Price Tag

“I think the $33 trillion price tag for Medicare for all is a little scary,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois, the chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The Hill: Dem Campaign Chief: Medicare For All Price Tag 'a Little Scary'

The House Democrats’ new campaign chief on Tuesday poured cold water on the progressive Medicare for All plan, dismissing it as just “one idea” out there and warning that its estimated $33 trillion price tag was “a little scary.” “The ‘Green New Deal’ is an idea. ‘Medicare for all’ is an idea. But there are many others that are out there,” Rep. Cheri Bustos (Ill.), the chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), said in an interview with The Hill. (Wong and Lillis, 3/6)

Meanwhile —

The Hill: Turning The Tables On Health Care

Ever since ObamaCare passed in 2010, Republicans have sought to weaponize it against Democrats, and Brad Woodhouse has been ready to turn the tables. Woodhouse, a veteran Democratic operative, works as executive director of Protect Our Care, where he helped to bring health care to the forefront of the 2018 midterm elections. (Weixel, 3/5)

