New Diabetes Cases Decline, But Scientists Aren’t Celebrating. That’s Because Obesity Is Still On The Rise

The decrease is more complicated than the simple thought: our health is improving. In other public health news: gene-editing human embryos, teens and smartphones, stress at work, exercise, CBD, single mothers, and more.

The Associated Press: Health Paradox: New US Diabetes Cases Fall As Obesity Rises

The number of new diabetes cases among U.S. adults keeps falling, even as obesity rates climb, and health officials aren't sure why. New federal data released Tuesday found the number of new diabetes diagnoses fell to about 1.3 million in 2017, down from 1.7 million in 2009. Earlier research had spotted a decline, and the new report shows it's been going on for close to a decade. But health officials are not celebrating. (5/28)

The Associated Press: 6 Months Later, Gene-Edited Babies Stir New Interest, Debate

Six months after a Chinese scientist was widely scorned for helping to make the world's first gene-edited babies, he remains out of public view, and new information suggests that others may be interested in pursuing the same kind of work outside the United States. A fertility clinic in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai emailed scientist He Jiankui to seek training in gene editing, Stanford University bioethicist Dr. William Hurlbut said ahead of a speech Tuesday at the World Science Festival in New York. (5/28)

The Wall Street Journal: Many Teens Check Their Phones In Middle Of Night

Teenagers are so attached to their smartphones that more than a third of them wake up in the middle of the night and check the devices, according to a new survey. One reason teens might be so hooked: Their parents are nearly as bad. The survey, by Common Sense Media, found that roughly a quarter of parents woke up and checked their phones overnight. The findings trouble researchers because they indicate large numbers of smartphone users are ignoring the recommendations of sleep experts to cut off screen time at least an hour before bed and not check the phone in the night. (Morris, 5/29)

NPR: Stressed At Work? Burnout Is A Serious Problem, Says World Health Organization

The World Health Organization is bringing attention to the problem of work-related stress. The group announced this week that it is updating its definition of burnout in the new version of its handbook of diseases, the International Classification of Diseases — ICD-11 — which will go into effect in January 2022. The new definition calls it a "syndrome" and specifically ties burnout to "chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed." (Chatterjee and Wroth, 5/28)

The New York Times: Dog Owners Get More Exercise

Dog owners are about four times more likely than other people to meet today’s physical activity guidelines, according to a large-scale new study of dogs and exercise. The study, which involved hundreds of British households, suggests that having a dog can strongly influence how much people exercise. But it also raises questions about why some dog owners never walk their pets or otherwise work out and whether any of us should acquire a dog just to encourage us to move. (Reynolds, 5/29)

Miami Herald: Passengers Can Check Or Carry On CBD, Hemp Products, TSA Says

In an update to its website’s “What Can I Bring?” section, the Travel Security Administration clarified that Food and Drug Administration-approved hemp products like certain CBD medications are now allowed in both carry-on and checked bags.The clarified language was quietly posted Sunday. (Gross, 5/28)

The Washington Post: Gillette Ad Shows Father Teaching His Transgender Son To Shave

Gillette’s new ad campaign captures a pivotal life moment — a father teaching his son to shave — and a cultural milestone. The spot features transgender activist Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, who stands before a bathroom mirror, razor in hand, as his father guides him through the process. “Don’t be scared,” the older man says. “Shaving is about being confident.” The clip that keys in on a crucial step in Brown’s transition — “I’m glad I’m at the point where I’m able to shave,” he says — has gone viral since it was posted Thursday on Facebook. It’s had more than 1 million views and collected nearly 6,000 “loves” and 3,000 likes. (Shaban, 5/28)

NPR: For Many Navajos, Getting Hooked Up To The Power Grid Can Be Life-Changing

Neda Billie has been waiting to turn on lights in her home for 15 years. "We've been living off those propane lanterns," she says. "Now we don't have to have flashlights everywhere. All the kids have a flashlight so when they get up in the middle of the night like to use the restroom they have a flashlight to go to [the outhouse]." (Morales, 5/29)

The New York Times: Why There Has Been A Surge In Single Mothers Who Work

Single mothers in the United States can face many barriers to employment, like finding affordable child care and predictable work schedules. For many, a sick child or a flat tire can mean a lost job. Yet since 2015, something surprising has happened: The share of young single mothers in the work force has climbed about four percentage points, driven by those without college degrees, according to a New York Times analysis of Current Population Survey data. It’s a striking rise even compared with other groups of women who have increased their labor force participation during this period of very low unemployment. (Miller and Tedeschi, 5/29)

WBUR: This Teen Planned A School Shooting. But Did He Break The Law?

In many ways, the system worked: Someone saw something, then said something, and police made an arrest. But what happened next would play out a fundamental tension at the heart of our criminal justice system: At what point does a thought — or a plan — become a crime? (Keck and Elder-Connors, 5/28)

NPR: A Mental Health 'Epidemic' Among College Students And Their Parents

As colleges and universities across the country report an explosion of mental health problems, a new book argues that college life may be more stressful than ever. Dr. Anthony Rostain, co-author of The Stressed Years of Their Lives, notes that today's college students are experiencing an "inordinate amount of anxiety" — much of it centered on "surviving college and doing well." (Gross, 5/28)

The New York Times: High Doses Of B Vitamins Tied To Hip Fractures In Women

Large doses of vitamin B supplements are linked to an increased risk for hip fracture in older women, researchers report. The recommended dietary allowance for healthy women over 50 — 2.4 micrograms of B12 and 1.5 milligrams of B6 — would be fulfilled by eating six ounces of cooked tuna, and there are many other foods that contain these vitamins. One tablet of Centrum Silver, a widely used brand of multivitamins, contains 50 micrograms of vitamin B12 and 5 milligrams of B6. (Bakalar, 5/28)

NPR: Teen Sports May Protect Victims Of Childhood Trauma From Depression, Anxiety

As a kid, Molly Easterlin loved playing sports. She started soccer at age four, and then in high school, she played tennis and ran track. Sports, Easterlin believes, underlie most of her greatest successes. They taught her discipline and teamwork, helped her make friends and enabled her to navigate the many challenges of growing up. When Easterlin became a pediatrician, she started seeing a lot of kids suffering from trauma, from physical abuse to emotional neglect. (Neilson, 5/28)

