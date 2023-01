New Drug Cocktail For Cystic Fibrosis Being Tested; Action Needed To Tackle Antibiotic Shortages

Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.

CIDRAP: Trial Begins For Bacteriophage Cocktail In Cystic Fibrosis Patients

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics (APT) recently announced that the first patient in an early-stage clinical trial for its investigative bacteriophage therapy has been dosed. (Dall, 1/24)

CIDRAP: European Consumers Ask Officials To Do More To Address Antibiotics Shortages

Eleven European patient and consumer groups have sent a letter to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to urge the organization to take more action to mitigate months-long antibiotics shortages, Reuters reports. (Van Beusekom, 1/24)

CIDRAP: Prescribing Guidelines Based On Low Procalcitonin Require High Adherence To Reduce Antibiotics

High adherence to a procalcitonin antibiotic prescribing guideline in hospital settings is necessary to reduce antibiotic use in patients with suspected lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs), according to a study published today in BMC Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 1/19)

Bloomberg: Pharma CEOs Among Likely Targets For Democrats’ Subpoenas

Senate Democrats plan their own political counter-programming to House Republicans’ threats of wide-ranging probes into Joe Biden’s administration and his family, taking on issues like corporate tax avoidance and union-busting, issues sure to rankle the GOP. (Litvan, 1/23)

CIDRAP: The COVID Vaccine Success Story As A Springboard For Future Research

In spring 2020, the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases established OWS to coordinate and conduct phase 3 efficacy and safety trials for COVID-19 vaccine candidates and monoclonal antibodies for worldwide deployment. The effort was based at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle. (Van Beusekom, 1/24)

Stat: Pliant Claims Early Success In Progressive Lung Disease IPF

Pliant Therapeutics said Sunday that an experimental pill significantly improved lung function in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, a deadly lung disease with few approved treatments. (Mast, 1/23)

New England Journal of Medicine: Aspirin Or Low-Molecular-Weight Heparin For Thromboprophylaxis After A Fracture

Clinical guidelines recommend low-molecular-weight heparin for thromboprophylaxis in patients with fractures, but trials of its effectiveness as compared with aspirin are lacking. (Major Extremity Trauma Research Consortium, 1/19)

