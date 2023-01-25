New Drug Cocktail For Cystic Fibrosis Being Tested; Action Needed To Tackle Antibiotic Shortages
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
Trial Begins For Bacteriophage Cocktail In Cystic Fibrosis Patients
Adaptive Phage Therapeutics (APT) recently announced that the first patient in an early-stage clinical trial for its investigative bacteriophage therapy has been dosed. (Dall, 1/24)
European Consumers Ask Officials To Do More To Address Antibiotics Shortages
Eleven European patient and consumer groups have sent a letter to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to urge the organization to take more action to mitigate months-long antibiotics shortages, Reuters reports. (Van Beusekom, 1/24)
Prescribing Guidelines Based On Low Procalcitonin Require High Adherence To Reduce Antibiotics
High adherence to a procalcitonin antibiotic prescribing guideline in hospital settings is necessary to reduce antibiotic use in patients with suspected lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs), according to a study published today in BMC Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 1/19)
Pharma CEOs Among Likely Targets For Democrats’ Subpoenas
Senate Democrats plan their own political counter-programming to House Republicans’ threats of wide-ranging probes into Joe Biden’s administration and his family, taking on issues like corporate tax avoidance and union-busting, issues sure to rankle the GOP. (Litvan, 1/23)
The COVID Vaccine Success Story As A Springboard For Future Research
In spring 2020, the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases established OWS to coordinate and conduct phase 3 efficacy and safety trials for COVID-19 vaccine candidates and monoclonal antibodies for worldwide deployment. The effort was based at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle. (Van Beusekom, 1/24)
Pliant Claims Early Success In Progressive Lung Disease IPF
Pliant Therapeutics said Sunday that an experimental pill significantly improved lung function in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, a deadly lung disease with few approved treatments. (Mast, 1/23)
Aspirin Or Low-Molecular-Weight Heparin For Thromboprophylaxis After A Fracture
Clinical guidelines recommend low-molecular-weight heparin for thromboprophylaxis in patients with fractures, but trials of its effectiveness as compared with aspirin are lacking. (Major Extremity Trauma Research Consortium, 1/19)