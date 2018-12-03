The records show Marvel Entertainment chairman Ike Perlmutter, West Palm Beach physician Bruce Moskowitz and lawyer Marc Sherman editing the budget for a government program, weighing in on job candidates and being treated as decision-makers on policy initiatives. The men are connected to President Donald Trump through his Mar-A-Lago resort.

ProPublica: VA Shadow Rulers Had Sway Over Contracting And Budgeting

Newly released emails about the three Trump associates who secretly steered the Department of Veterans Affairs show how deeply the trio was involved in some of the agency’s most consequential matters, most notably a multibillion-dollar effort to overhaul electronic health records for millions of veterans. Marvel Entertainment chairman Ike Perlmutter, West Palm Beach physician Bruce Moskowitz and lawyer Marc Sherman — part of the president’s circle at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — reviewed a confidential draft of a $10 billion government contract for the electronic-records project, even though they lack any relevant expertise. (Arnsdorf, 12/3)