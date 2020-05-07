New Emerging Science: Researchers Find Potential Link Between Herpes, Changes That Bring On Alzheimer’s
After decades of frustrating failures to find the cause of the brain-wasting disease, some researchers are turning to a microbial response in the brain, according to Stat. Their findings appear to support the role of viruses in the disease. Public health news is on fat discrimination, as well.
Stat:
Study Using Human Brain Tissue Shows Herpes Link To Alzheimer's
A small 3D version of the human brain develops key features of Alzheimer’s disease when it is infected with a virus that causes cold sores, scientists reported on Wednesday, adding to the evidence that this most common form of dementia can be caused by a common microbe. The new research, published in Science Advances, is the first to directly show in a lab model (rather than through circumstantial evidence from human studies) that the herpes simplex virus HSV-1 might cause Alzheimer’s: Human brain-like tissue infected with the virus became riddled with amyloid plaque-like formations — the hallmark of Alzheimer’s. It also developed neuroinflammation and became less effective at conducting electrical signals, all of which happen in Alzheimer’s disease. (Begley, 5/6)
The New York Times:
Fighting Fat Discrimination, But Still Wanting To Lose Weight
Anne Coleman considers herself to be “body positive,” part of a social movement that accepts different body shapes and sizes. She takes pride in her appearance and has attended size acceptance events like the Curvy Con, an annual convention celebrating plus-size brands and individuals, and an early screening of “Fattitude,” a film about weight stigma. And yet Ms. Coleman, who weighs more than 200 pounds, would like to weigh less. She doesn’t want to be “skinny.” Just able to move around more easily. (Ellin, 5/7)