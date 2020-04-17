New EPA Mercury Pollution Rule Loosens Restrictions On Coal-Plant Emissions
The Trump administration rolled back an Obama-era regulation that required U.S. coal plants to cut back emissions of mercury and other air pollutants by revising the math the government uses to value human health. “We have put in place an honest accounting method that balances," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist.
The Associated Press:
EPA Guts Rule Credited With Cleaning Up Coal-Plant Toxic Air
The Trump administration on Thursday gutted an Obama-era rule that compelled the country’s coal plants to cut back emissions of mercury and other human health hazards, a move designed to limit future regulation of air pollutants from coal- and oil-fired power plants. Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler said the rollback was reversing what he depicted as regulatory overreach by the Obama administration. “We have put in place an honest accounting method that balances” the cost to utilities with public safety, he said. (Knickmeyer, 4/16)
The Washington Post:
EPA Overhauls Mercury Pollution Rule, Despite Opposition From Industry And Activists Alike
The move announced Thursday, one in a series of actions taken by the Trump administration that experts say will probably increase air pollution, comes as the nation is fighting a deadly respiratory virus. In its controversial decision, the EPA declared that it is not “appropriate and necessary” for the government to limit mercury and other harmful pollutants from power plants, even though every utility in America has complied with standards put in place in 2011 under President Barack Obama. (Dennis and Eilperin, 4/16)
The New York Times:
E.P.A. Weakens Controls On Mercury
By reducing the positive health effects of regulations on paper and raising their economic costs, the new method could be used to justify loosening restrictions on any pollutant that the fossil fuel industry has deemed too costly to control. “That is the big unstated goal,” said David Konisky, a professor of public and environmental affairs at Indiana University. “This is less about mercury than about potentially constraining or handcuffing future efforts by the E.P.A. to regulate air pollution.” (Friedman and Davenport, 4/16)