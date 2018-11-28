New Generic EpiPen Was Touted As A Lower Cost Option, But Its List Price Is The Same As One Already On Market

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said, “We cannot control commercial decisions on pricing, [but] importantly, we have found that having three or more generic competitors brings prices down more sharply than with only one or two generic competitors.”

The Hill: Generic EpiPen Not Any Cheaper Than Existing Version

A generic competitor to the EpiPen won’t cost any less than the version already on the market, despite the Trump administration touting it as a cheaper alternative. Teva Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said its drug is now available in limited quantities in the United States, for a wholesale cost of $300. The drug already on the market from original manufacturer Mylan also costs $300. (Weixel, 11/27)

Stat: FDA Promised A 'Lower-Cost Option' To EpiPen, But The Price Isn't Any Lower

The pricing appears to undercut a notion promoted by FDA officials that approving more generics can help relieve the pocketbook pressure many Americans feel over the cost of their medicines. In announcing the approval last August, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb noted that such moves were part of an “overarching effort to remove barriers” to access to “critically important” drugs. (Silverman, 11/27)

The Wall Street Journal: Teva Releases Generic EpiPen In Limited Doses In The U.S.

EpiPens have been in short supply since at least May, with problems stemming from regional supply disruptions and manufacturer issues.(Kellaher, 11/27)

