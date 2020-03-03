New Guidelines Call For Hepatitis C Screening In U.S. Adults Ages 18-79 As Deadly Infections Rise

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, announcing Monday that infections are rising because of the opioid epidemic, said many people who have contracted the virus have no symptoms. Treatments are highly effective and left untreated the virus can lead to liver cancer.

The New York Times: New Guidelines Urge Most U.S. Adults To Be Screened For Hepatitis C

Most adults in the United States should be screened for hepatitis C, according to guidelines published Monday, as the opioid crisis and more prevalent use of illicit injected drugs have driven a nearly fourfold increase in new cases over the last decade. Despite substantial advances in treatment over the past five years, infections are on the rise. Roughly 44,700 new hepatitis C infections were reported in the United States in 2017, according to federal data. (Gross, 3/2)

The Associated Press: New US Guidelines Urge A Hepatitis C Check For Most Adults

Finding infection early is critical now that drugs are available that cure most people after two to three months of treatment. And the price of those costly medications has dropped sharply in recent years. Authorities estimate that only about half of people with hepatitis C know they're infected. The task force concluded that more widespread screening would be cost-saving, giving its recommendation a rating that requires insurance companies to cover testing without patient co-pays. (Neergaard, 3/2)

The Hill: Are You Between The Ages Of 18-79? Here's Why You Need To Get Tested For Hepatitis C

With a decade-long onset throughout the opioid epidemic, intravenous drug usage has been the primary catalyst of new HCV infections. In a prepared statement, Task Force Chair Douglas K. Owens, M.D., M.S., explained that infected individuals may not know they have HCV. “People with hepatitis-C do not always feel sick and may not know they have it,” Owens continues. “Screening is key to finding this infection early, when it’s easier to treat and cure, helping reduce illnesses and deaths.” (Kelley, 3/2)

CNN: All Adults Ages 18 To 79 Should Be Screened For Hepatitis C, New Recommendation Says

The change comes at a critical time -- over the last decade, the most rapid increase in the incidence of acute hepatitis C cases has been in young adults ages 20 to 39 who have injected drugs, Dr. Camilla Graham, an infectious disease physician at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, and Dr. Stacey Trooskin, an infectious disease physician at Penn Medicine, wrote in an editorial that published alongside the recommendation statement in JAMA on Monday. (Howard, 3/2)

Modern Healthcare: Hepatitis C Screening Recommended For Most Adults

The expert panel cited a stark rise in the number of hepatitis C cases over the past decade caused by an increase in injection drug use from opioids. The guidelines were last updated in 2013 and called for screening high-risk individuals and individuals born between 1945 and 1965. (Johnson, 3/2)

