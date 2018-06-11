New Hampshire Governor Signs Transgender Anti-Discrimination, Gay Conversion Therapy Ban Bills Into Law

New Hampshire had been the only New England state without protections for transgender people. It joins 19 other states in doing so.

The Associated Press: New Hampshire's Transgender Anti-Discrimination Bill Signed

Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, signed bills Friday to protect transgender people from discrimination and ban therapies that seek to change the sexual orientation of minors. The anti-discrimination law, which takes effect July 8, bans discrimination based on gender identity in housing, employment and public accommodations, in addition to the protections that already exist based on race, sex, religion and sexual orientation. (6/8)

The Hill: GOP New Hampshire Governor Signs Law Banning Gay Conversion Therapy

New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law on Friday a ban on gay conversion therapy for minors. Medical and mental health professionals — including the American Medical Association — say attempting to change a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity is proven to be ineffective and can cause psychological harm to LGBTQ youth. (Gstalter, 6/8)

In other news —

Marketplace: While Challenges Remain For Transgender Jobseekers, More Businesses Are Reaching Out To The Trans Community

While looking for a job can be difficult for anyone, it can be especially tough for transgender people. According to a 2016 report by the National Center for Transgender Equality, roughly 30 percent of trans people surveyed said they’ve been denied a job, a promotion, or fired because of their gender identity. But there are signs that an increasing number of businesses are reaching out to the trans community. (Ma, 6/8)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription