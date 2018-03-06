New Hampshire Moves To Ban Practice That Can Lead To Astronomical Surprise Hospitals Bills

The practice of “balance billing” involves hidden fees added by in-network hospitals quietly employing out-of-network specialists. The insurance company picks up the tab for the in-network services, then the hospital, facing an unpaid balance from the out-of-network care, passes on the remainder to the customer.

Concord (N.H.) Monitor: N.H. Proposal Aims To Cut Down On Surprise Hospital Bills

The practice is known as “balance billing,” and thousands across the country have suffered it: hidden fees added by in-network hospitals quietly employing out-of-network specialists. It could be a urine or blood test sent to a facility not covered by the insurance plan. It could be an anesthesiologist assisting an in-network surgeon and charging for the service later. ...A new bill heading to the House floor this week seeks to address the trend, banning the billing practice for New Hampshire consumers and forcing carriers and hospitals to sort out the unpaid costs themselves. (DeWitt, 3/5)

And in news out of state capitols in Minnesota and Florida —

The Associated Press: Lawmakers Want Say In 3M Settlement Dollars

Republican lawmakers on Monday questioned the structure of a multimillion-dollar settlement between the state of Minnesota and 3M Co., arguing they should have a say in how the money is used to ensure it doesn't become "consumed by bureaucracy." The company agreed to pay the state $850 million last month to resolve a massive lawsuit in which the state alleged some of the company's chemicals damaged natural resources and groundwater in the Twin Cities' eastern metropolitan area. (3/5)

The Washington Post: Irma Nursing Home Deaths: Backup Power Rule OK’d In Florida

Florida’s Legislature has approved a rule requiring backup power sources in the state’s nursing homes, prompted by the deaths of several residents at a sweltering nursing home in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. The state House and Senate both unanimously okayed the measure Monday and it now heads to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott, who is expected to sign it. The measure would require facilities to have a generator capable of keeping facilities at 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius) or lower for at least four days. It also requires them to keep 72 hours of fuel on site. (Reedy, 3/5)

