New Hampshire’s Republican Governor Plans To Sign Bill Enshrining Protections For People With Pre-Existing Conditions

Republican Governor Chris Sununu's announcement came on the same day that lawyers in a federal case that could overturn the Affordable Care Act hold oral arguments.

New Hampshire Public Radio: Sununu To Sign Bill To Protect Health Coverage For Those With Pre-Existing Conditions

A key portion of the federal Affordable Care Act that gives protection to people with pre-existing conditions will soon be enshrined in New Hampshire state law. Republican Governor Chris Sununu said Tuesday he intends to the sign the bill authored by Senate Democrats. (Moon, 7/9)

In other health law news —

The Star Tribune: Minnesota Health Insurers Seek Small Rate Increases

Three of Minnesota's primary health insurers in the individual market are seeking relatively modest rate increases for 2020, while a fourth carrier is seeking an average rate decrease. The proposed rates released by the state Commerce Department on Tuesday apply to the state's individual market, where about 141,000 people were buying coverage last year. It is a market that has been highly volatile over the past five years with changes driven by the federal ­Affordable Care Act (ACA), but the numbers released Tuesday are yet another sign of relative stability. (Snowbeck, 7/9)

California Healthline: With ACA’s Future In Peril, California Reins In Rising Health Insurance Premiums

Premiums on California’s health insurance exchange will rise by an average of 0.8% next year, the lowest increase in the agency’s history, state officials announced Tuesday. Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee credited two new statewide initiatives for keeping the proposed rate hikes low: Next year, California will be the first state in the country to offer state-funded tax credits to middle-class enrollees, which will be paid for in part by a new tax penalty on Californians who don’t have health insurance. (Feder Ostrov and Ibarra, 7/9)

