New Jersey Jury Will Be Latest To Weigh In On Baby Powder-Cancer Link

Johnson & Johnson has been trying to fend off lawsuits across the country over claims that its talc-based product contained asbestos for years.

Bloomberg: J&J Jury Set To Weigh Banker's Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer

Jurors are set to weigh an investment banker’s claims that using Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder for more than 30 years caused him to develop a deadly cancer linked to asbestos. A New Jersey jury will begin deciding Wednesday whether Stephen Lanzo III can legitimately blame J&J’s iconic product for his mesothelioma, an often-fatal cancer tied to asbestos exposure. Lanzo, a 46-year-old banker with U.S. Trust Corp., accuses the world’s largest health-care company of hiding that its talc-based products have contained asbestos for nearly a half century. (Feeley, 4/4)

In other industry news —

The Associated Press: CVS Health Eyes Kidney Patients For Next Expansion Into Care

CVS Health is now planning to treat kidney failure patients, as the national drugstore chain continues to branch deeper into monitoring and providing care. The company said Wednesday it will offer home dialysis for patients through its Coram business, and it is working with another unspecified company to develop a new device for that. A CVS spokeswoman declined to name the company or disclose how much CVS is spending on the venture. (4/4)

