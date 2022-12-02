New Jersey Regulators Aim At Making Some Insurers Cover Abortion
Bloomberg reports on some moves to require health insurers to cover abortion costs in the aftermath of the fall of Roe v. Wade. NBC News reports on what it says is the first major test of abortion politics since the midterms. And the Los Angeles Times covers TV writers' moves to support abortion rights.
Bloomberg:
NJ Moves To Require Some Insurance Companies To Cover Abortions
New Jersey regulators took a step to require a swath of health insurers to cover abortion costs in the wake of the US Supreme Court ruling that struck down a constitutional right to the procedure. (Young, 12/1)
Also —
NBC News:
Georgia Senate Runoff Tests The Staying Power Of Abortion In American Elections
The high-stakes Senate runoff in Georgia next week will be the first major test of abortion politics since the 2022 general election, when a backlash to the Supreme Court’s decision galvanized proponents of abortion rights and boosted Democrats. (Kapur, 12/1)
Los Angeles Times:
Writers Promote Abortion Rights With Fundraisers, TV Shows
Beyond raising money, Marc Guggenheim, showrunner for TV series “Eli Stone” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” also wants writers to raise awareness of the issue through their scripts. (Sakoui, 12/1)
WLRN 31.6 FM:
A Broward Abortion Clinic Is Fighting A State Fine Over Florida's 24-Hour Waiting Period Rule
In one of a series of similar cases, a Broward County abortion clinic is fighting a $56,000 state fine stemming from allegations that it did not properly comply with a law requiring 24-hour waiting periods before abortions can be performed. East Cypress Women’s Center is challenging the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration at the state Division of Administrative Hearings, according to documents posted online Monday. (12/1)
In other reproductive health news —
The 19th:
House Family Building Caucus To Work On Fertility Treatment Access
A new bipartisan caucus in the U.S. House has launched to bring attention to fertility challenges faced by millions of Americans and take up a decades-long fight for expanded access to fertility treatments for military families, veterans and federal workers. (Barclay, 12/1)