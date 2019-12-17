New Jersey Was Poised To Pass Religious Exemption Bill, But Vaccine Proposal Couldn’t Get The Votes In The Senate

The vote flew through the New Jersey Assembly and was expected to pass the Senate by a small margin. But when they realized they didn't have enough votes, lawmakers announced it would be postponed. Cheers from anti-vaccination protesters erupted from the Senate chamber gallery. “They can cheer all they want. We’re not walking away from it,” Senate President Stephen M. Sweeney said. Other vaccination news focuses on measles and the flu.

The Associated Press: NJ Assembly Passes Bill To Bar Religious Exemption For Shots

New Jersey's Assembly on Monday passed a measure to eliminate religious exemptions for vaccines for schoolchildren, but the bill stalled in the state Senate as opponents shouted so loudly they drowned out the session. The Democrat-led Assembly passed the bill 45-25, with six abstentions, but the Democrat-controlled state Senate postponed a vote because there weren't enough yes votes, according to the bill's sponsor and Senate President Steve Sweeney. (Catalini, 12/16)

The New York Times: Strict Vaccine Law Stumbles In N.J. Legislature

“They can cheer all they want. We’re not walking away from it,” Senate President Stephen M. Sweeney said about the jubilant roar in the chamber after the Senate adjourned without voting on the bill. He added, “It’s just remarkable how people are looking at this and not trusting the science on it at all. They’re trusting the internet.” Sue Collins, co-founder of the New Jersey Coalition for Vaccine Choice, which rallied against the bill, was triumphant. “The parents of New Jersey had a victory today,” she said. “The Legislature stood with us.” (Otterman and Tully, 12/16)

Politico: Senate Cancels Vote On Controversial Vaccination Bill After Hours Of Protests

Around 94 percent of New Jersey children meet all of the state’s necessary vaccine requirements. That includes for measles, which requires between 93 percent to 95 percent of the population to be vaccinated to generate the necessary herd immunity. The number of children who have been able to obtain exemptions has risen slowly over time, particularly over the last decade as anti-vaccination propaganda spouted by religious leaders and political activists like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. developed a following. (Sutton, 12/16)

The Washington Post: Three People Infected With Measles Traveled Through LAX Last Week, Officials Confirm

Three people with measles passed through Los Angeles International Airport last week, Los Angeles County health officials said Monday — and it is unclear how many people were exposed to one of the most contagious viruses in the world. The infected people, who were not Los Angeles County residents, were at the airport and could have exposed other travelers on Wednesday within Terminals 4 and 5 between 6:50 a.m. and noon. (Brice-Saddler, 12/16)

Los Angeles Times: Health Officials Warn Of Another Measles Exposure At LAX

Anyone who was in those terminals during that time may be at risk of developing measles within the next 21 days, according to public health officials. They advised that people check if they are immunized against measles and to monitor themselves for symptoms. There is no known risk of contracting measles at LAX currently, officials said. (Karlamangla, 12/16)

CNN: Flu Vaccine: Lawmakers Call Lack Of Vaccinations At The Border 'Unconscionable' In Letter To CBP

Dozens of members of Congress on Monday called upon US Customs and Border Protection to reverse its decision not to vaccinate migrants against the flu. The agency's decision not to vaccinate is "unconscionable and continues to endanger the health and safety of migrant families, CBP personnel, and the American public," according to a letter sent by 65 Democratic legislators to US Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan. (Cohen and Bonifield, 12/17)

