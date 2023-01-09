New Laws In Utah, Other States Aim At Restricting Trans Health Care

News outlets report on a number of efforts across the states to limit gender-affirming health care for transgender people, with Republican lawmakers "zeroing-in on questions of bodily autonomy," as the AP reports. Laws targeting LGBTQ+ matters in Texas are also in the news.

Utah Is One Of The States Targeting Transgender Health Care In First Bills Of 2023

States Target Transgender Health Care In First Bills Of 2023

After a midterm election and record flow of anti-transgender legislation last year, Republican state lawmakers this year are zeroing in on questions of bodily autonomy with new proposals to limit gender-affirming health care and abortion access. More than two dozen bills seeking to restrict transgender health care access have been introduced across 11 states — Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia — for the legislative sessions beginning in early 2023. (Schoenbaum, 1/7)

Meanwhile, in Texas —

The Texas Tribune: LGBTQ Texans Prepare To Fight Several Republican Bills In 2023 Legislature

Masha Leah’s social circle is shrinking. Six families the transgender Austin resident knows left the state as Texas officials have spent years targeting trans youth and their parents with restrictive legislation and child abuse investigations. Like many LGBTQ Texans, she worries about the next wave of bills state lawmakers will consider in the legislative session that begins Tuesday. But Masha Leah, who asked that her full name not be used out of fear of anti-trans harassment or violence, isn’t ready to leave Texas just yet. (Nguyen, 1/9)

Dallas Morning News: Paxton, Texas GOP Support Of Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Grows Before Legislative Session

States “have a strong interest” in protecting parent rights, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued in a brief filed last month in support of Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law. The amicus brief, filed by a coalition of 14 state attorneys general, led by Texas, defended Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act law which prohibits classroom instruction involving “sexual orientation or gender identity” through third grade, but some have challenged as harmful and vague. (Mangrum, 1/6)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Bills Would Limit Lessons On Sexual Orientation And Gender Identity

Two bills that would ban classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in Texas public schools before certain grade levels are poised to receive top Republican backing in this year’s legislative session. But critics warn that the legislation could further marginalize LGBTQ students and families while exposing teachers to potential legal threats. (Nguyen and Melhado, 1/9)

In other news relating to sexual health —

KCUR: Syphilis Continues To Spread Widely In St. Louis And Missouri

Syphilis continues to spread in St. Louis and St. Louis County, according to the latest numbers from Missouri health officials. The increase mirrors a statewide trend — new cases of the sexually transmitted infection more than doubled in Missouri from 2015 to 2021. The 259% increase is dramatic, but not surprising. State and local health departments were concerned in 2019 after they saw spikes year after year. That year, Kansas City, Missouri, health officials announced a 71% increase from 2018. (Taborda and Fentem, 1/9)

The Baltimore Sun: As New HIV Diagnoses Continue To Fall In Baltimore City, Disparities Remain In The Black Community

Justin Winston’s world shattered when he tested positive for HIV.“ ‘How do you feel? Is it attacking you?’” he recalled his case manager ― who evaluates the needs of HIV-positive patients and helps them navigate the complexities of their care ― asking during his first appointment. Winston found the questions comforting because he realized he didn’t have any symptoms. (Louis, 1/9)

On other health-related news from across the states —

KHN: California Senate’s New Health Chair To Prioritize Mental Health And Homelessness

California state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman of Stockton has been appointed chair of the Senate’s influential health committee. A licensed social worker, Eggman said she will make mental health care and homelessness front-burner issues. (Bluth, 1/6)

AP: Mississippi Agency Denies NAACP's Water Discrimination Claim

A Mississippi environmental regulator has denied claims that the state agency he leads discriminated against the capital city of Jackson in its distribution of federal funds for wastewater treatment. In a recently unearthed letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director Christopher Wells wrote that the NAACP has “failed to allege a single fact to support” its argument that the agency discriminated against Jackson. He said he believed the ongoing civil rights investigation into the matter was politically motivated. (Goldberg, 1/8)

North Carolina Health News: NC Podcaster Creates Space For Suicide Survivors

“When you look back, did you want to die?” Sean Wellington, host of the podcast “Suicide Noted,” asked his guest. “Absolutely yes,” Melissa replied. “I cannot remember a time that I didn’t wake up and want to die.” Exchanges such as these are common for Wellington. The format for his podcast is simple — he interviews suicide attempt survivors, giving them a space to tell their story. (Knopf, 1/9)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Lawsuit Claims Las Vegas Hospital Unsafely Discharged Patient, Causing Death

After spending New Year’s Day last year in the emergency room after a fall, 87-year-old Marciel Scott was discharged from Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center in the middle of the night. (Hynes, 1/6)

Des Moines Register: Groups Accuse Iowa Of Failing To Address Kids' Mental Health Needs

A class-action lawsuit filed against the state by children's rights advocates claims Iowa is denying Medicaid-eligible children their legal right to mental health care. Disability Rights Iowa, along with national health and law advocacy organizations, filed the suit in district court Friday, accusing state officials of a "longstanding failure" to provide children with legally required and medically necessary mental and behavioral health services. (Ramm, 1/6)

Anchorage Daily News: GCI Outage Shuts Down Some Alaska 911 Calls, Impacts Cell And Internet Service

A widespread GCI network outage Sunday shut down 911 calls from some users and caused intermittent internet and cell service outages in locations around Alaska, the company said. (1/8)

