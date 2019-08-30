New Policy To Deport Sick Children Receiving Medical Care In U.S. Provokes Outrage: ‘It’s Absolutely Immoral’

Critics have blasted the Trump administration, calling the policy a "death sentence" for the kids and other patients seeking care that would not be available to them in their home countries. “There is no national security justification for further traumatizing sick kids at their most vulnerable,” former Vice President Joe Biden said on Twitter. “Like all bullies, Trump is purposefully targeting the little guys."

Boston Globe: ‘Deportation . . . With This Type Of Medical Condition Is A Death Sentence’: Outrage Grows Over Federal Policy Change

A new Trump administration policy to deport families of seriously ill children receiving treatment in the United States provoked fresh outrage this week, as health care providers feared for their patients, elected officials demanded oversight, and advocates planned lawsuits to stop the action. Senators Edward J. Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Representative Ayanna Pressley said Thursday that they will send a letter to the administration demanding internal documents on its decision to suddenly end what’s known as “deferred action” — a policy that allows some immigrants to remain in the United States legally while they receive medical care for complex conditions. (Dayal McCluskey, 8/29)

The New York Times: Sick Migrants Undergoing Lifesaving Care Can Now Be Deported

Maria Isabel Bueso was 7 years old when she came to the United States from Guatemala at the invitation of doctors who were conducting a clinical trial for the treatment of her rare, disfiguring genetic disease. The trial was short on participants, and thanks to her enrollment, it eventually led the Food and Drug Administration to approve a medication for the condition that has increased survival by more than a decade. Now 24, Ms. Bueso, who had been told she likely would not live past adolescence, has participated in several medical studies. (Jordan and Dickerson, 8/29)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription