New ‘Public Charge’ Rule, Fear Of Deportation Prevents Many Immigrants From Seeking Care Even When Sick
Physicians in Los Angeles, which has a high population of immigrants and undocumented workers, talk with Stat about the health challenges facing vulnerable populations who are at higher risk for exposure. News on immigration is on the slowdown of international adoptions, also.
Stat:
'We'll Be Deported': Immigrants Fear Seeking Covid-19 Tests Or Care
Trying to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus has proven extremely challenging in this sprawling city, where public health officials, hospitals, and community clinics are grappling with millions of immigrant residents who may be too afraid to seek testing or care and are woefully unequipped by their economic circumstances to comply with orders to self-quarantine. As in many communities of color hard-hit by Covid-19, immigrants here are at higher risk for exposure to the virus because many cannot work from home, cannot afford not to work, and often have jobs that require interacting with large numbers of other people. (McFarling, 4/15)
WBUR:
'We'd Have To Abandon Our Daughters': Pandemic Delays International Adoptions
As borders closed and travel was restricted, it became impossible to complete the U.S. Consulate's request. Moreover, the Parkers say they cannot return to the safety of their home in North Carolina because while David, Michaela, 24, and their infant son, Philip, are U.S. citizens — Claira and Ariella, now 23 months old, are not. (Westerman, 4/14)