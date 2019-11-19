New Red Icon Flagging Nursing Homes With History Of Mistreatment Deemed Imperfect By Facilities, Advocates Alike

The nursing homes cried foul at the red icon on the government's database that allows consumers to compare the quality of the facilities they're considering, saying it paints an unfair picture of the facility. But advocates say the icon is doing enough and is just catching the "tip of the iceberg" when it comes to rampant abuse within the industry.

The Wall Street Journal: New Government Tool Opens Window Into Nursing-Home Abuse

The federal government has begun flagging nursing homes with a history of resident mistreatment, opening a new window into abuse and neglect in as many as one in 20 elder-care facilities across the U.S. The government’s database, Nursing Home Compare, has for years allowed the public to search and compare nursing homes nationwide. But last month, the government began adding a small icon—a red circle with a white hand inside—by the name of nursing facilities recently cited for abuse or neglect. (Hayashi, 11/19)

In other news on aging —

Boston Globe: Massachusetts Tops Nation In New Index Of Economic Insecurity For Elders Living Alone

Massachusetts tops all states in the share of single people over 65 whose income doesn’t cover living expenses such as food, housing, health care, and transportation. More than six in 10 here fall short, according to the elder economic security standard index released Tuesday by the Gerontology Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston. (Weisman, 11/19)

