New Restrictive Opioid Guidelines Led To Serious Withdrawal Symptoms, Suicide For Some Chronic Pain Patients

Federal agencies have since issued warnings that the guidance has been taken too far in some cases and that providers should be careful from completely cutting off patients' medication. Other news on the crisis comes out of Tennessee and Minnesota.

Stateline: Rapid Opioid Cutoff Is Risky Too, Feds Warn

To stem the opioid epidemic, U.S. doctors cut prescriptions of medications such as OxyContin, Vicodin and Percocet by at least a quarter over the last five years. But the reduction in prescriptions came at a cost to some pain patients. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration last month warned prescribers that abruptly cutting off high-dose patients or tapering their doses too rapidly could cause withdrawal and even suicide. (Vestal, 5/21)

Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Doctor, Accused Of Drug Dealing, Ordered To Stop Seeing Patients

A Middle Tennessee doctor who stands accused of drug dealing at a pill mill that once overflowed with patients has been ordered by a Nashville judge to stop practicing medicine altogether. Dr. Samson Orusa, who owns a clinic in Clarksville, is now forbidden from seeing patients, writing prescriptions or supervising any nurse practitioners or other medical professionals, according to a court order from Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle. (Kelman, 5/20)

Minnesota Public Radio: Opioid Deal Puts Drugmakers On Hook For Problems

That money — included in a bill passed with overwhelming support before the Legislature adjourned Monday night — will come from substantially higher licensing fees on companies in the prescription painkiller business. Some big manufacturers will have to pay $305,000 annually to operate in Minnesota. The fees are expected to generate $20 million each year, which will go into a dedicated fund that can be used solely for opioid-related response programs. (Bakst, 5/20)

