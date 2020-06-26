New Studies Tackle COVID-19’s Effect On The Brain, Other Organs
In other news, researchers have joined forces to study how Alzheimer's takes root in the brain.
Stat:
Covid-19 Brain Complications Include Strokes And Psychosis
A new survey reveals a wide range of serious psychiatric and neurological complications tied to Covid-19 — including stroke, psychosis, and a dementia-like syndrome. The study underscores how aggressively the coronavirus can attack beyond the lungs, and the risk the disease can pose to younger adults. (Joseph, 6/25)
Modern Healthcare:
Severe COVID-19 Patients At Higher Risk Of Multi-Organ Clotting
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients may be more likely to develop clotting in their major organs, which researchers say may explain why some with the virus suffer heart attacks despite having no prior coronary damage. A series of 18 autopsies performed on NYU Winthrop Hospital patients who tested positive for COVID-19 discovered abnormal clotting and deposits of cells and proteins that cause clots in small blood vessels in their hearts, kidneys, lungs and livers. The findings were published Thursday in Lancet. (Johnson, 6/25)
NPR:
Alzheimer's Research Going Back To Basics For Brain Clues
Three research institutions in Seattle have joined forces to study how Alzheimer's disease takes root in the brain. The consortium will create a new research center at the Allen Institute for Brain Science to study tissue from brains donated by people who died with Alzheimer's. UW Medicine and the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Group are also part of the effort, which will be funded by a five-year $40.5 million grant from the National Institute on Aging, a part of the National Institutes of Health. (Hamilton, 6/25)