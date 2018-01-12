New Study Joins Growing List Confirming Abortion Pills Are Safe For Women To Take

Out of 220 women only two reported having major complications. In other women's health news: the Trump administration is trying to block another pregnant teenage immigrant from seeking an abortion, and Serena Williams' experience highlights the dangers that still accompany childbirth.

The Washington Post: New Study On Abortion Pill Shows High Success, Low Rate Of Complications

Ever since the abortion pill RU-486 began to hit the market in the 1980s, questions have lingered about its safety, especially for women who take it in countries where terminating an unwanted pregnancy is restricted and they cannot openly seek help from a medical professional if something goes wrong. As reports of deaths and injuries grew in the early 2000s and the pill became a big political issue, studies were launched to try to get more data on the safety question. The results are starting to come out. (Cha, 1/11)

The Hill: Trump Admin Moves To Block Abortion For Fourth Undocumented Minor

The Trump administration has moved to block a fourth undocumented minor from receiving an abortion, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The woman, known to the court as Jane Moe, has requested an abortion but has been prevented from getting one by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), an office within the Department of Health and Human Services. (Hellmann, 1/11)

The New York Times: For Serena Williams, Childbirth Was A Harrowing Ordeal. She’s Not Alone.

The need to ensure that medical professionals are responsive to new mothers’ concerns has gained attention in recent years. The “Stop. Look. Listen!” campaign, for example, which was introduced in 2012, aims to empower women to report pregnancy-related medical issues and to increase awareness and responsiveness among health care practitioners. About 700 women die each year in the United States as a result of pregnancy or delivery complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Complications affect more than 50,000 women annually. And the risk of pregnancy-related death is three to four times as high for black women as it is for white women, the C.D.C. says. (Salam, 1/11)

