New York Adheres To ‘Common Set Of Rules’ Over Closures, Curfews With Neighbors Connecticut, New Jersey

When the governors spoke with reporters, they urged the federal government to issue more uniform guidance. Other news is on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's decision to close public schools and Saturday Night Live going dark.

Politico: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Closing Bars, Restaurants Indefinitely Starting Monday Night

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have agreed to close bars, restaurants and other businesses and impose curfews that begin at 8 p.m. daily, a sweeping and so-far unprecedented regional effort to enforce social distancing as new coronavirus cases jump across the nation. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday morning that all gyms, movie theaters and casinos will also close indefinitely starting at 8 p.m. Monday. Bars and restaurants will only be available for takeout services. Gatherings of more than 50 people are banned, a directive that follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued Sunday evening. (Gronewold and Hutchins, 3/16)

The Wall Street Journal: New York, New Jersey And Connecticut Close Bars, Set Up Curfew Guidelines

All three states are discouraging travel on a nightly basis from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., the governors, all Democrats, said in a joint conference call Monday. The governors are also encouraging all businesses to adhere to the recommended curfew, except for essential services like grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations. In addition to bars, gyms and theaters will close across the tri-state region beginning Tuesday. Restaurants will only be allowed to offer take out or drive-through service. (De Avila and Chapman, 3/16)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Spurs Push For Paid Sick-Leave Bill In New York

New York state lawmakers said they are finalizing legislation that would expand paid sick leave for workers amid the new coronavirus outbreak even as they scuttled plans for a Monday session. The Capitol is closed to visitors and lobbyists after two Democratic members of the state Assembly—Charles Barron and Helene Weinstein—tested positive for the virus, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Saturday. (Vielkind, 3/16)

Politico: De Blasio's Big Decision

For a big-city mayor who relies on detailed written memos reviewed by multiple staffers before committing to any major decision, this was the most difficult one yet. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio agonized over whether to shutter the public school system he runs amid an outbreak of the coronavirus, which has now claimed the lives of at least seven city residents. (Goldenberg, 3/16)

The New York Times: De Blasio Resisted On Coronavirus. Then Aides Said They’d Quit.

For most of last week, as Mayor Bill de Blasio continued to urge New Yorkers to mostly go about their daily lives — sending their children to school, frequenting the city’s businesses — some of his top aides were furiously trying to change the mayor’s approach to the coronavirus outbreak. There had been arguments and shouting matches between the mayor and some of his advisers; some top health officials had even threatened to resign if he refused to accept the need to close schools and businesses, according to several people familiar with the internal discussions. (Mays and Goldstein, 3/16)

CNN: NYC Coronavirus: Bar And Restaurant Owners Could Be Arrested If They Refuse To Stop Serving Customers

New York restaurant and bar owners could be arrested if they refuse to abide by Mayor Bill de Blasio's executive order to restrict them to delivery and take-out only. The measures come as the City That Never Sleeps takes drastic steps to stop the spread of coronavirus. (Levenson, Ly and Vera, 3/17)

CNN: 'Saturday Night Live' Has Suspended Production Because Of The Coronavirus

"Saturday Night Live" will not be live from New York anytime soon. The NBC variety series, which was scheduled to return from hiatus on March 28, will not resume production until further notice, the network said on Monday. It's unclear if the show will return since there were only six episodes left this season, the show's 45th on air. (Pallotta, 3/16)

