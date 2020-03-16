New York City Closes Public Schools, Tens Of Thousands Of Bars, Restaurants In Response To CDC’s New Guidelines

“Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement Sunday night.

The New York Times: Coronavirus In N.Y.C.: Schools, Restaurants And Bars Are Shut Down

Facing mounting pressure, New York City officials announced on Sunday a sweeping shutdown of tens of thousands of bars and restaurants, and the closure of the city’s public school system — the largest in the nation — in an effort to suppress the spread of the coronavirus. From California to Washington, D.C., governors and mayors are grappling with how far government should go in constricting people’s daily lives to keep them home. (Ferre-Sadurni, 3/15)

Reuters: New York City, Los Angeles Mayors Order Restaurants, Bars, Theaters Closed For Coronavirus

"The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. "We have to break that cycle." Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Sunday night that he was also ordering gyms closed, too. Both mayors said they were not making their decisions lightly. (3/16)

The Associated Press: New York City Schools To Close Monday To Fight Coronavirus

New York City will close the nation's largest public school system on Monday, sending over 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus, the city's mayor announced Sunday, calling it a “very troubling moment.” A somber Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the decision to close schools through at least April 20 and possibly for the school year, following a growing number of school closures in communities and entire states nationwide and mounting pressure in New York from residents, City Council members and others. (3/15)

The New York Times: New York And Coronavirus: Live Updates

New York City’s public school system, the nation’s largest with 1.1 million students, will begin to largely shut down this week, in what is the city’s most aggressive and disruptive effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. “I’m very, very concerned that we see a rapid spread of this disease, and it’s time to take more dramatic measures,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said late Sunday afternoon. “This is a decision I have taken with no joy and a lot of pain.” (3/15)

Politico: De Blasio: NYC Schools Will Close As Of Monday, May Not Reopen This Year

Both New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and de Blasio have resisted calls to shutter schools for weeks, warning that forcing health care workers to stay home and supervise their children would cause a drag on a hospital system already bracing for an overwhelming influx of patients. That calculation changed Sunday afternoon after the health care workers’ biggest union, 1199 SEIU, changed its position to voice support for closing schools. Cuomo said Sunday afternoon he wanted the schools in the city — as well as in Westchester and on Long Island — to close, and de Blasio described the immediate steps the city was taking during a City Hall press conference. (Eisenberg and Toure, 3/15)

CNN: Schools Shut Down Amid Coronavirus Spread Affects Students Who Rely On Meals And Need To Take Tests

Classrooms will be empty from coast to coast in the coming weeks as the novel coronavirus spreads and officials say indefinite closures are a real possibility. When speaking about coronavirus-related closures, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio have said students may stay home for the rest of the school year. It would be "extraordinary painful for our kids, our parents, our educators and for so many people," de Blasio said. "I have no words for how horrible it is but it's become necessary." (Chavez, 3/16)

The Wall Street Journal: De Blasio To Ban Dining At New York City Restaurants, Bars, Cafes

New York state has 729 confirmed cases of the virus, including 329 in New York City, which is more than any other state, according to state officials. The city has recorded five virus-related deaths, Mr. de Blasio said Sunday. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday restricted most gatherings of more than 500 people and limited businesses to half their legal occupancy. Mr. Cuomo on Sunday said that in the coming weeks he expects the state’s hospital system to be overwhelmed. (Berger and Honan, 3/15)

The Wall Street Journal: New York State Has First Coronavirus Deaths

New York reported its first two coronavirus deaths Saturday, as the state faced a growing crisis that has left hospitals worried about a lack of beds, partially closed the State Capitol, put dozens of city firefighters in quarantine, raised pressure to shut schools and prompted the cancellation of Catholic church services. As of Saturday evening, the state had 613 cases of coronavirus, with more than 100 people hospitalized, state officials said. At least 183 of those cases are in the five boroughs, city officials said. (West and Vielkind, 3/14)

The Hill: NYC To Put New Restrictions On Bars And Restaurants, Close Most Entertainment Venues

Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Sunday announced he would sign an executive order limiting all New York City bars and restaurants to delivery and takeout as well as requiring many entertainment venues to temporarily shut down as the city tries to halt the spread of the coronavirus. "The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together. We have to break that cycle. Tomorrow, I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery," de Blasio said in a statement on Twitter. (Conradis, 3/15)

