New York City Schools Seek Help For Reopening As They’re Forced to Change Admission Traditions
Educators from across the country told a Senate panel Wednesday that budget challenges are their top concern as schools look for ways to safely reopen this fall.
The New York Times:
Why 2 Crises May Finally Force N.Y.C. Schools To Integrate
When New York City became the national epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, its once-sacrosanct practice of sorting thousands of children into selective public schools suddenly collapsed: The metrics that dictate admissions evaporated as schools shuttered. Then, the city erupted in protest over the killing of George Floyd, and the fact that the proudly progressive city is home to one of the nation’s most racially divided school districts took on fresh urgency. New York is now inadvertently running an experiment in how to operate without high-stakes admissions screens. (Shapiro, 6/11)
The New York Times:
Pandemic-Stricken Schools Tell Senate They Need Help To Reopen
Without a large federal investment in the nation’s public school system, districts hit hard by the coronavirus will struggle to meet the needs of their pupils this fall as they try to reopen their doors, educators told a Senate panel on Wednesday. In testimony before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, education leaders from around the country said budget challenges were among their chief concerns as they drafted plans to resume in-person classes. That is particularly true for students who have borne the brunt of the economic, educational and racial injustices that have been exacerbated by the pandemic. (Green, 6/10)
The Wall Street Journal:
New York City Proposes Health, Safety Criteria For Reopening Schools
New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza offered a glimpse into the kinds of safeguards that would need to be in place before schools can reopen, which he said would ideally occur in September. In an email sent Tuesday to school administrators and other stakeholders, Mr. Carranza outlined an eight-point checklist that must still be blessed by unions, stressing the details are still being debated.“We can’t predict what will be true in September, but as of now we are anticipating that social distancing will remain in effect,” the chancellor wrote. (Hawkins, 6/10)
CNN:
Will Schools Be Safe This Fall? Experts Weigh In
Teachers, parents and, yes, even children are anxiously waiting for schools to reopen in the fall, but the biggest questions on everyone's mind are when and how that can happen safely. With so much still unknown about how coronavirus affects children and how it spreads, CNN asked health and education experts about the pros and cons of reopening schools. (Grayer, 6/11)
The Hill:
State, City Education Officials Press Congress For More COVID-19 Funds
Education officials from various parts of the country called on Congress Wednesday to appropriate more funds to help students return to school this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. Officials from Tennessee, Nebraska and Denver told members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee that school budgets are stretched thin by the combination of funding cuts and much-needed enhancements to allow students to resume learning safely in classrooms. (Bikales, 6/10)