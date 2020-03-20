New York Governor Cuomo’s Informed Daily Briefings Are Attracting Hordes Of Followers

In contrast to President Donald Trump's style at briefings, the governor is getting praise for his sense of urgency, tactics and ability to handle a crisis. News is from Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia, as well.

The Associated Press: Cuomo Emerges As Democratic Counter To Trump Virus Response

Before President Donald Trump stepped into the White House briefing room to provide an update on the coronavirus, an opening act was broadcast across cable news of another chief executive calmly reciting statistics and safety tips. For the second straight day, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s matter-of-fact and slightly scolding demeanor from an epicenter of the pandemic was a stark contrast Thursday to the often haphazard and hyperbolic messages coming from Trump. (Lemire, 3/20)

Politico: De Blasio Pleads With Trump For Military Aid Amid 'Staggering' Spike In Coronavirus Cases

Mayor Bill de Blasio made an urgent plea for military aid to combat the coronavirus, as the number of confirmed cases in New York City surged to 3,615 on Thursday and the city increasingly becomes the epicenter of the crisis in the U.S. The city's death toll from the virus has risen to 22, doubling in the past day. The total number of cases nearly doubled as well, for the second straight day. De Blasio called the numbers “nothing short of staggering" and pressed President Donald Trump to mobilize the military to deliver crucial supplies — which the city could run out of in two to three weeks — and provide medical care. (Durkin, 3/19)

The New York Times: Last Week One Paramedic Was Infected. Now Over 150 Are In Quarantine.

It began last week when an Emergency Medical Services worker contracted the coronavirus from his girlfriend. Three days later, more than 20 of these workers, who form part of the New York City Fire Department, were in isolation for potential exposure to the virus, either through their colleagues, patients or off-duty contacts. By Wednesday morning, three Fire Department employees had tested positive. Now, more than 150 members of the department are in quarantine, including dozens of E.M.S. workers, according to union and department officials. (Watkins, 3/20)

Politico: Texas Governor Issues Lockdown Orders

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order limiting public gatherings to 10 people, shutting schools, prohibiting visitors to nursing homes and retirement communities and limiting bars and restaurants to take-out through April 3 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. He also recommended that non-essential state employees telework. The virus's quick spread is sparking a dramatic response from Republican state leaders, who until now had been letting local officials issue guidance on closures. (Rayasam, 3/19)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Senator's Diagnosis Sends Colleagues Into Quarantine

Georgia’s entire legislative branch was urged to self-isolate after a state senator revealed he tested positive for coronavirus, two days after he showed up for a special session vote with symptoms of the disease while he was waiting for the results. The development sparked outrage from some of his colleagues, a reprimand from Gov. Brian Kemp and new scrutiny over recent decisions by legislative leaders that could have prolonged the exposure to hundreds of people at the Capitol. (Bluestein and Prabhu, 3/19)

Atlanta Journal -Constitution: Acclaimed Georgia Tech Professor Is Barred From Coronavirus Research

In December she pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to falsifying the annual report behind a $40,000 National Science Foundation grant and then lying about it to investigators.Her predicament appears to stem from taking shortcuts while filling out the report — shortcuts she’s now paying a severe price for. Georgia Tech suspended her almost a year ago from a professorship she has held since 1999. (Rankin, 3/19)

Philadelphia Inquirer: Hundreds Of Workers At PHL Are Being Laid Off Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Hundreds of low-wage workers at Philadelphia International Airport are losing their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the labor unions that represents them.32BJ SEIU, which represents 1,400 subcontracted workers such as wheelchair attendants, baggage handlers, and cabin cleaners, estimates that 600 to 1,000 of its members will be laid off between now and Monday. That could be anywhere between 50% and 80% of its membership at the airport. (Reyes and Dunn, 3/19)

Philadelphia Inquirer: Gov. Tom Wolf Orders All Pennsylvania Businesses That Aren’t ‘Life-Sustaining’ To Close, Will Enforce Order

Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced that all but “life-sustaining” businesses in Pennsylvania must shut down immediately as the state braces for exponential increases in the number of people sickened by the novel coronavirus.Unlike earlier in the week — when Wolf urged nonessential businesses such as salons, gyms, theaters, and entertainment venues to voluntarily close — the latest order came with a stern warning: those out of compliance as of Saturday could face strict penalties. (Couloumbis, 3/19)

Philadelphia Inquirer: School Closures Protect The Most Vulnerable — And That’s Not Who You Think

Two key facts we keep hearing about coronavirus: First, it doesn’t have as much of an effect on children, who are often symptomless or show milder signs of illness, like a cold. The second is that the disease has a brutal effect on senior citizens. According to a February report from the Chinese Center for Disease Control, COVID-19 has a death rate of 3.6% for those 60-69 years old, 8% for those 70-79 years old, and at least 14.8% for those 80 years or older. (O'Callaghan, 3/19)

Modern Healthcare: Vanderbilt University Medical Center Confirms "Less Than 20" Staffers Have COVID-19

Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville has confirmed "less than 20 employees" have tested positive for COVID-19."We believe none have become infected through patient contact and all are in quarantine at home," said CEO Dr. Jeff Balser in a video posted Thursday. All are in self isolation, a spokesperson said. (3/19)

Detroit Free Press: Where Does Whitmer's Authority Come From To Address Coronavirus Spread

Since the first cases of coronavirus surfaced on March 10, she has ordered schools, restaurants, bars, gyms and many other businesses closed; banned large gatherings, first of more than 250 people, then reduced that number to 50; made price gouging a crime, and set aside some of the regulations that make it harder for health care providers to get needed equipment. (Gray, 3/19)

Detroit Free Press: Detroit Opens Homeless Facility Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Detroit this week opened a 124-room building to house Detroit’s homeless amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.In addition, officials plan to deploy health care professionals onto city streets to seek out homeless individuals who don’t make it into a shelter. (Moran, 3/19)

The Washington Post: Maryland Virginia D.C. Coronavirus Latest News Thursday

Maryland is escalating social-distancing measures after the state’s first covid-19-related death and the first report of a child testing positive. Scores of D.C. emergency personnel are under quarantine, with three firefighters confirmed to be infected. Virginia is easing access to health care during the pandemic and giving residents until June to pay taxes. (Nirappil, Cox, Schneider and Olivo, 3/19)

