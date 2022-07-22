New York Reports Polio Case But Says Threat To Vaccinated Public Is Low
The unvaccinated individual with the infection may have indirectly caught it from an overseas source and is no longer infectious. A Medicaid repayment, postpartum Medicaid expansion, fentanyl, and how heat impacts blood pressure medications are also in the news.
The New York Times:
First Polio Case In Nearly A Decade Is Detected In New York State
The New York State Department of Health and its Rockland County counterpart confirmed that the infection was transmitted from someone who received the oral polio vaccine, which has not been administered in the United States since 2000. Officials said in a news release that the virus may have originated outside the United States, where the oral vaccine is still administered. (Meko, 7/21)
In other news across the states —
New Hampshire Public Radio:
N.H. To Repay Federal Government $7.9 Million In Medicaid Funds
New Hampshire has agreed to repay nearly $8 million to the federal government after an audit found shortcomings in opioid treatment programs for the state's Medicaid patients. (Fam, 7/21)
AP:
Incoming Health Officer Backs Postpartum Medicaid Expansion
Mississippi’s incoming state health officer has stated his support for expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage. The policy, which some Republican lawmakers oppose, would give poor mothers in the state access to more Medicaid coverage after they give birth. (7/21)
Iowa Public Radio:
Iowa's Attorney General Pushes Legislators To Help Reduce Fentanyl-Related Deaths
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and several law enforcement agencies are calling on lawmakers to take legislative action to reduce the number of fentanyl-related deaths. (Krebs, 7/21)
AP:
Idaho Governor Taps $1 Million To Combat Illicit Fentanyl
The Republican governor said he’ll likely recommend additional money in his budget that will be considered by lawmakers early next year. But he said urgent action is needed now for the fentanyl problem that law enforcement officials say can spur property crimes as well as crimes against individuals. (Ridler, 7/21)