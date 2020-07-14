New York Sets Fines For Travelers Who Refuse To Give Airport Officers Details Of Quarantine Plans
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that people flying into New York will be required to fill out forms with contact information and travel plans and provide them to police officers at the airport.
Politico:
Cuomo Will Fine Floridians And Other Visitors For Covid-19 Violations
Visitors to New York from states where Covid-19 infections are on the rise could face a $2,000 fine if they fail to provide information about where they plan to quarantine for two weeks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. (Sarkissian, 7/13)
NPR:
Flying Into NY From A Restricted State? Fill Out A Form, State Says
Travelers flying into New York from certain states are now required to show proof that they've completed a form with their contact information and travel plans before they can leave airports across the state. (Lo Wang, 7/13)
Politico:
New York City Sees Uptick In Coronavirus Cases Among Young Adults
The city has seen a jump in coronavirus infections among young adults as it tries to stave off a new surge in the virus that is hitting new heights in much of the country. (Durkin, 7/13)
AP:
Subways Sparkle, But Does Cleaning Decrease COVID-19 Risk?
Mass transit systems around the world have taken unprecedented — and expensive — steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including New York shutting down its subways overnight and testing powerful ultraviolet lamps to disinfect seats, poles and floors. The cleaning measures produced something commuters have not seen in a while, or possibly ever: thousands of freshly scrubbed cars that look, feel and even smell clean. But experts say those steps solve only part of the problem. (Porter, 7/13)
Also —
AP:
Blame Game? Cuomo Takes Heat Over NY Nursing Home Study
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing blistering criticism over an internal report that found no strong link between a controversial state directive that sent thousands of recovering coronavirus patients into nursing homes and some of the nation’s deadliest nursing home outbreaks. (Mustian and Condon, 7/14)
The New York Times:
America’s Governors Get Tested For A Virus That Is Testing Them
They have been forced onto the national and global stage in a way few governors have ever endured — an unending and very public test on a highly scientific and ever-shifting subject with the lives of their constituents, the economies of their states and their political careers at stake. (Fernandez, Rojas, Hubler and Baker, 7/13)