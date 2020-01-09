New York Subpoenas Business That Markets Christian Cost-Sharing Ministry As Substitute For Health Coverage

The ministries promotes cheaper options than health plans offered under the ACA, but the groups don't guarantee that they'll actually cover the cost of medical bills when the need arises. As such alternatives gain in popularity, some states are starting to take a closer look.

The New York Times: New York State Investigates Christian Health Cost Sharing Affiliate

New York State officials are investigating a business representing a major Christian group offering an alternative to health insurance, joining several states scrutinizing these cost-sharing programs that provide limited coverage. On Wednesday, New York state insurance regulators issued a subpoena to Aliera, which markets the Christian ministry run by Trinity Healthshare, according to people who have seen the subpoena. More than one million Americans have joined such groups, attracted by prices that are far lower than the cost of traditional insurance policies that must meet strict requirements established by the Affordable Care Act, like guaranteed coverage for pre-existing conditions. (Abelson, 1/8)

Bloomberg: Health-Care Ministry Aliera Subpoenaed By New York Regulator

New York’s Department of Financial Services sent a subpoena to Aliera Companies Inc., which operates Trinity HealthShare, a nonprofit health-care sharing ministry. The health-sharing groups have grown in popularity amid the rising cost of health insurance, though often offer fewer protections and can come with significant limits. As many as 1 million people are in health-care sharing ministries, by some estimates, though reliable numbers are hard to find. (Tozzi and Court, 1/8)

Past KHN coverage: ‘Sham’ Sharing Ministries Test Faith Of Patients And Insurance Regulators

The Associated Press: 'Obamacare' Mandate: Hot For Lawyers, Ho-Hum To Consumers

The repeal of an unpopular fine for people without health insurance has had little impact on “Obamacare” sign-ups or premiums, a gap between the real world and legal arguments from conservatives again challenging the Affordable Care Act. The 10-year-old law has proved more resilient than its creators or detractors imagined, even as the Supreme Court considers whether to take up the latest effort to roll it back. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 1/8)

Politico Pro: Maine Unveils Plan To Merge Health Insurance Markets

Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills today announced a series of health insurance reforms that include merging the state’s individual and small group markets. Maine would be the first state to use an Obamacare innovation waiver to extend its reinsurance program to small businesses in the merged market. The goal would be to use the larger risk pool coupled with reinsurance to lower premiums for the firms. (Goldberg, 1/8)

