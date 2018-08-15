New York Sues Purdue Pharma, Accuses Opioid Maker Of Widespread Fraud

New York joins dozens of other states suing the manufacturer of OxyContin. "The opioid epidemic was manufactured by unscrupulous distributors who developed a $400 billion industry pumping human misery into our communities," Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) said.

Reuters: New York Sues OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma Over Opioids

New York state on Tuesday sued Purdue Pharma LP, accusing the OxyContin maker of widespread fraud and deception in the marketing of opioids, and contributing to a nationwide epidemic that has killed thousands. The state blamed Purdue for running what it called a reckless, decades-long scheme to mislead doctors and patients by overstating the ability of opioids to improve bodily function, while downplaying the risk of addiction. (8/14)

The Wall Street Journal: New York Becomes Latest To Sue Purdue Over Opioid Crisis

With the suit, New York becomes the latest of 27 states to sue the manufacturer for its alleged role in the opioid crisis. While other states such as Florida and Ohio have targeted drug manufacturers and distributors, Purdue is the only defendant listed in the lawsuit spearheaded by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration and New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood. (Porter, 8/14)

