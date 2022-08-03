Newly Passed Bill Recognizes Impact Of Officer PTSD, Suicides
The Public Safety Officer Support Act creates a route for families of officers who die by suicide to access benefits. Also: a strike among Kaiser Permanente mental health workers in California, concerns over public awareness of a new mental health law in Georgia, and more.
The Washington Post:
Congress Passes Bill Inspired By Jan. 6 Recognizing Officer PTSD, Suicide
Inspired by the mental health toll that the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot took on first responders, the U.S. Senate passed a bill Monday night that creates a pathway for families of officers who die by suicide to access death benefits. The unanimous passage of the Public Safety Officer Support Act means it now heads to President Biden’s desk, following prolonged advocacy by the partners of multiple officers who were on duty at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 assault and died by suicide in the aftermath. The bill also would amend the federal Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Program to make it easier for officers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder linked to their work to access disability benefits. (Flynn, 8/2)
In other mental health news —
CalMatters:
Kaiser Mental Health Workers Signal Strike In California
A union representing 2,000 Kaiser Northern California mental health workers this morning announced plans for an open-ended strike beginning Aug. 15.Among the reasons union representatives outlined: high clinician workloads and patients waiting weeks or even months for mental health care. Even as demand for care has surged, frustrated therapists are abandoning the health giant, said union spokesperson Matt Artz. (Wiener, 8/2)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
How The New Georgia Mental Health Law Works For Patients With Insurance Coverage
There’s a new law on the books that should make accessing treatment for mental illness and addiction much easier. But some proponents of the new law fear that many Georgia residents may not know about the change. That means patients could continue to pay out of pocket for treatments that should be covered, or choose to forgo needed medical care entirely. (Landergan, 8/3)
Stat:
Research Is Elusive On Patient Engagement With Mental Health Apps
As companies selling health care apps struggle to prove to a skeptical system that they really deliver results, we’re about to start hearing a lot more about “engagement.” (Aguilar, 8/2)
In related news about the effects of gun violence —
The Washington Post:
10-Year-Old Is Last Uvalde Victim To Leave The Hospital, 66 Days Later
Mayah Zamora was the last victim to be released from the hospital after being injured in the May 24 shooting rampage that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. ... A tan brace decorated with a rainbow heart sticker covered Mayah’s left wrist, a still-visible remnant of the violence. But after 66 days inside the hospital and multiple surgeries, Friday “was a happy day at University Hospital,” according to the Twitter account for the medical center where Mayah was treated. (Paul, 8/2)