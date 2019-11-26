Newly Revealed Letter Shows That Border Patrol Rejected CDC’s Recommendations To Give Migrants Flu Shot

In the months after Customs and Border Protection rejected the recommendation, at least two children died after being diagnosed with the flu while in custody.

The Washington Post: CDC Recommended That Migrants Receive Flu Vaccine, But CBP Rejected The Idea

As influenza spread through migrant detention facilities last winter, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that U.S. Customs and Border Protection vaccinate detained migrants against the virus, a push that CBP rejected, according to a newly released letter to Congress. The CDC recommendation was revealed in a letter from the agency to Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.), chair of the House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees funding for the Department of Health and Human Services, which includes CDC. (Moore, 11/25)

CNN: CDC Urged US Customs And Border Protection To Vaccinate Migrants, But They Rejected The Idea

Redfield responded to her letter November 7, saying the CDC has been discussing the issue of child deaths with CBP since the beginning of 2018. He also wrote the CDC provided written recommendations to the Department of Homeland Security in January 2019 and, beginning in late May through July 4, the CDC spoke with CBP weekly about the flu cases in migrant facilities. In the 2018-2019 flu season, at least three children died of the flu while in CBP custody. (Vera, Alsup and Jones, 11/26)

Meanwhile, in Virginia —

The Associated Press: Health Officials: It’s Not Too Late. Get The Flu Vaccine

State officials are reminding Virginians it’s not too late to get their flu vaccine. The Virginia Department of Health encourages all Virginians older than 6 months to receive the vaccine. State health officials gathered last week for an event in Richmond to highlight the importance of the vaccine and get a flu shot themselves. (11/25)

