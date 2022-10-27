News Media Slammed For Ableist Headlines After Fetterman-Oz Debate
Some news outlets said the Pennsylvania Democrat "struggled" and gave a "painful" performance. Disability advocates and neurologists point out that even though Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "may not be good at delivering a speech” right now, it is not indicative of his intelligence or his ability to serve.
For Experts On Stroke, Fetterman-Oz Debate Is A Teachable Moment
At a Senate debate Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, at times stumbled over his words, jumbled his answers, and noticeably paused. In the political press, Fetterman’s performance was met with headlines about his “painful debate” and “struggles.” (Joseph, 10/26)
Fetterman Stroke Sparks Debate Over What’s Seen As A Disability
Advocates for people with disabilities have watched the debate over Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s (D) with interest, and say that regardless of his health, it raises questions about how people view those with disabilities. “I think that most of us … conjure up an image of what it is to be disabled and oftentimes that is some sort of physical mobility disability,” said Emily Blum, executive director of Disability Lead. “That’s an image that a lot of us are very comfortable with because it’s visible.” (Budryk and Daniels, 10/26)
Herschel Walker Faces Abortion Allegation From 2nd Accuser
A woman came forward Wednesday to accuse Herschel Walker, the anti-abortion Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, of encouraging and paying for her 1993 abortion — an accusation that came just weeks after a former girlfriend said he did the same for her in 2009. Walker dismissed the newest allegation as “foolishness” and “a lie,” similar to his vehement denials earlier this month of the abortion alleged to have happened 13 years ago. ... "I also did not kill JFK,” Walker said in a statement later Wednesday. (Barrow and Dazio, 10/27)
Republicans Recast Drug Debate As Issue Of Crime And Borders
On a recent evening, Ryan Hampton stood in front of a crowd of people in Spokane, Wash., urging them to see drugs and addiction as a key issue in the midterm elections. "We see these overdose numbers hitting new historic highs," Hampton said, referring to the 107,622 Americans who died after using illicit drugs last year. (Mann, 10/27)
Republican Ideas To Reform Medicare Could Rile Health Care Industry
Democrats are suddenly blasting Republicans on the campaign trail over a surprising new topic: their plans to reform Medicare. (Cohrs, 10/27)
Froedtert Sues Michels Campaign Over Use Of The Hospital's Logo In Ads
A Wisconsin health system is suing Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels alleging his campaign refused to stop using the system's logo in campaign ads without consent, potentially jeopardizing the system's status as a tax-exempt organization. (Beck and Hess, 10/26)