Next White House Goal: New Generation Of Covid Vaccines To Target Variants
Stat reports that Biden administration officials will hold a "summit" Tuesday with scientists, public health experts and vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday to kick start efforts to develop next-generation vaccinations. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's covid symptoms are improving as he continues to take antiviral medication.
Stat:
White House To Launch Effort To Develop Next Generation Of Covid Vaccines
The Biden administration is preparing a sweeping initiative to develop a next generation of Covid-19 immunizations that would thwart future coronavirus variants and dramatically reduce rates of coronavirus infection or transmission, building on current shots whose impact has been mainly to prevent serious illness and death, the White House told STAT. To kick off the effort, the White House is gathering key federal officials, top scientists, and pharmaceutical executives including representatives of Pfizer and Moderna for a Tuesday “summit” to discuss the new technologies and lay out a road map for developing them. (Herper and Facher, 7/25)
On the president's covid infection —
The Washington Post:
Biden Covid Symptoms Continue To Improve, White House Says
President Biden, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, probably has the BA.5 variant and continues to experience mild symptoms that are improving, the White House said Sunday. His physician, Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a letter that the president’s pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature all remain normal, and he doesn’t have any shortness of breath. (Reiley and Bhattarai, 7/24)
Reuters:
Vigorous But Coughing, COVID-Postive Biden Appears Virtually At White House Meeting
Speaking remotely at the meeting to discuss White House efforts to lower gas prices, Biden appeared vigorous and in good spirits but with a noticeably deeper voice, hours after his doctor released a statement saying his symptoms had improved. (Heavey and Hunnicut, 7/22)
AP:
Biden Improves 'Significantly,' Throat Still Sore From COVID
“The president is responding to therapy as expected,” wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor in his latest note. Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of severe illness. O’Connor wrote that Biden still has a sore throat, though other symptoms, including a cough, runny nose and body aches, “have diminished considerably.” (Megerian, 7/24)
Meanwhile, as covid continues to pummel nursing homes, second boosters for under-50s are paused —
The Washington Post:
Second Coronavirus Booster Shots For People Under 50 On Hold Amid Drive To Speed Up New Vaccine
Second booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine for people younger than 50 are on hold as the Biden administration tries to accelerate a fall vaccination campaign using reformulated shots that target the now-dominant omicron subvariants, according to federal health officials. (McGinley, Diamond and Sun, 7/22)
The 19th News:
COVID Continues To Hit Nursing Homes Harder, AARP Data Shows
More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic — and amid another nationwide surge — nursing home residents are still disproportionately at risk for severe illness and death, according to new numbers from AARP. One in 35 nursing home residents tested positive for COVID-19 in June, a 27 percent increase from the previous month. The death rate from COVID between May and June of this year nearly doubled, from 0.04 deaths per hundred residents to 0.07 deaths per hundred residents. (Luterman, 7/22)