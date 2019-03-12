NIH And Medical Research Hit Hard By Trump’s Budget, But Lawmakers Have Shown Little Appetite For Cutting That Spending

The administration’s budget signals cuts at almost every institute that is part of the National Institutes of Health. However, the agency and its work have become quite popular in recent years on Capitol Hill. Meanwhile, Trump also proposed that the e-cigarette industry should pay $100 million a year in user fees, with the funds going to pay for beefed-up FDA oversight efforts.

The Washington Post: Trump Budget Seeks Cuts In Science Funding

President Trump’s third budget request, released Monday, again seeks cuts to a number of scientific and medical research enterprises, including a 13 percent cut to the National Science Foundation, a 12 percent cut at the National Institutes of Health and the termination of an Energy Department program that funds speculative technologies deemed too risky for private investors. (Achenbach, Guarino, Kaplan and Dennis, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Budget Request Cuts Funds For Health And Human Services

The administration’s budget signals cuts at almost every institute that is part of the NIH. For example, the budget proposes a cut of $897 million for the National Cancer Institute, down from $6.14 billion this year. Another big NIH component, the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, would lose about $486 million in funding, to $3 billion from $3.49 billion for fiscal 2019, accounting for rounding. The Food and Drug Administration would fare considerably better under the president’s proposal, with a $643 million increase in funding, to $6.14 billion. (Burton and Armour, 3/11)

The Washington Post: Trump Wants The E-Cigarette Industry To Pay $100 Million A Year In User Fees

The e-cigarette industry would pay $100 million a year in user fees under the Trump administration budget proposal released Monday. The funds would go to beefed-up regulatory oversight by the Food and Drug Administration. E-cigarettes are not subject to such fees now, but several other types of tobacco products are, including cigarettes, cigars and snuff. The agency is expected to collect an estimated $712 million in user fees in the current fiscal year, with cigarettes accounting for more than 86 percent of the amount. (McGinley, 3/11)

The Hill: Trump Calls For Cutting NIH Budget, Imposing User Fees On E-Cigarette Industry

“The proposal supports FDA’s goal to prevent a new generation of children from becoming addicted to nicotine through e-cigarettes,” the budget request says. (Sullivan and Hellmann, 3/11)

