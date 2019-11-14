Nine Student Deaths At USC: Officials Announce Probe About Possibility Of Overdoses, Tainted Drugs

Autopsy reports are still pending on some of the students. Three of the deaths are confirmed as suicides. Meanwhile, the university sent a letter to staff and students Tuesday night warning about the dangers of drug use -- specifically opioids -- and the potentially lethal mix of alcohol and drugs.

Los Angeles Times: USC Student Deaths: Possible Drug Overdoses, Tainted Narcotics Probed

USC President Carol L. Folt confirmed Wednesday that police investigators are looking into drug overdoses as a potential cause of death among some of the nine students who have died this semester. While Folt would not elaborate on the scope of the inquiries or circumstances of the individual deaths, citing federal student privacy laws, she said USC is working with the Los Angles Police Department on the cases and “doubling down” on education and outreach over drug abuse. (Shalby, Winton, Karlamangla and Watanabe, 11/13)

The Associated Press: Overdoses Possible In Some Student Deaths On USC Campus

A letter sent Tuesday to staff and students warned about the dangers of substance abuse, and especially about the increase of contaminated drugs. The death of nine students since classes began a little more than two months ago has left students and administrators shaken and seeking answers. Administrators say three deaths were the result of suicide. The causes of the other deaths are either unknown or haven’t been disclosed. (11/13)

