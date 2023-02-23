No Changes To Alzheimer’s Drug Restrictions Planned: CMS

Reuters reports that a request from the Alzheimer's Association to reduce coverage limits on Alzheimer's treatments has been turned down by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Separately, the debt ceiling fight is being used to "fend off" changes to private Medicare Advantage plans.

Reuters: U.S. Medicare Says No Change To Alzheimer's Drug Restrictions

The U.S. government health plan for people over the age of 65 on Wednesday said it would not reconsider strict coverage limits put in place last year for new Alzheimer's treatments, rejecting a request from the Alzheimer's Association. (Beasley, 2/22)

Roll Call: Insurers, Republicans Square Off With Biden On Medicare 'Cuts'

The insurance industry and Republicans are using the debt ceiling fight and President Biden’s vows not to cut Medicare to fend off changes to private Medicare Advantage plans, which are popular among the public but have faced criticism about their costs to the government. (Hellmann, 2/22)

More news, from the Biden administration —

Politico: CDC’s Vaccine Advisers Tune Into Three-Day Meeting

Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices kicks off a three-day meeting to discuss a variety of vaccinations. This meeting is one of the group’s regularly scheduled discussions, which typically occur three times a year, and comes with a hefty agenda, including mpox, respiratory syncytial disease and Covid-19 immunizations. (Lim and Ellen Foley, 2/22)

The Hill: FDA Widens Advisory On Eye Products After Patients Blinded, Hospitalized

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday widened an advisory on artificial tear products to include additional ones manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited over concerns of a potential bacterial contamination that could result in blindness or death. The FDA warning now urges consumers and health care professionals not to use EzriCare Artificial Tears, Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Eye Ointment, which are intended to be sterile. (Mueller, 2/22)

AP: No Cow Needed: Oat And Soy Can Be Called Milk, FDA Proposes

Under the draft rules, the agency recommends that beverage makers label their products clearly by the plant source of the food, such as “soy milk” or “cashew milk.” The rules also call for voluntary extra nutrition labels that note when the drinks have lower levels of nutrients than dairy milk, such as calcium, magnesium or vitamin D. They would continue to allow labels that note when plant-based drinks have higher levels. Fortified soy milk is the only plant-based food included in the dairy category of U.S. dietary guidelines because of its nutrient levels. (Aleccia, 2/22)

Politico: FDA Issues First Monetary Penalties To Illegal Vape Manufacturers

For tobacco manufacturers — including e-cigarette manufacturers — to legally sell products, they must demonstrate to the FDA that their products are appropriate for the protection of public health, meaning potentially beneficial for adult smokers and not appealing to minors. If the FDA issues marketing orders for various products, they can be displayed on store shelves; so far, the agency has authorized only 23 e-liquid products and has denied millions more. (Ellen Foley, 2/22)

Stat: FDA Fines Four Companies For Selling Unapproved Vapes

For the first time ever, the Food and Drug Administration has fined four businesses that have ignored its orders to stop selling unapproved vapes. The move is the latest escalation by the agency’s tobacco center, which has been criticized in recent months for allegedly standing by while vape and tobacco companies ignore its rules. (Florko, 2/22)

Also —

AP: Air Force Expands Cancer Review Of Nuclear Missile Personnel

The Air Force’s review of cancers among its nuclear missile corps will include all personnel who worked on, guarded, supported or operated the nation’s ground-based warheads, Air Force Global Strike Command announced Wednesday. (Copp, 2/22)

Fortune/AP: Gun Industry Could Be Liable For Shootings Under Proposed State Laws

Mass shootings in America invariably raise questions of fault. The police’s delayed response outside an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. A district attorney’s failure to prosecute the alleged Club Q shooter a year before five were killed in the LGBTQ nightclub. That finger of blame, however, rarely lands on the manufacturer of the guns used in the massacres. (Bedayn, 2/22)

