No New COVID Deaths In New York City For First Day Since March
Confirmed fatalities in New York City have slowly receded since the daily peak of 597 reported on April 7.
The Hill:
New York City Reports Zero COVID-19 Deaths For First Time Since Pandemic Hit
New York City on Sunday reported zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time since early March, a milestone that comes as the virus spikes in other parts of the country. Preliminary health data from the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene showed that no one died from the coronavirus in New York City on Saturday, the first time zero new deaths have been reported there since March 13, according to multiple reports. (Klar, 7/12)
Bloomberg:
New York City Reports Zero Covid-19 Deaths
It marked the end of a four-month stretch since the city reported its first Covid-19 fatality on March 11. The confirmed daily death count hit its height on April 7 at 597. Another 216 people were reported likely to have died from the virus despite no positive laboratory tests that day. (Yang, 7/12)