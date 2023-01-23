No Spike In Opioid Deaths After Easing Of Treatment Drug Rules: Study
A new study, reported by CBS News and Stat, shows that even though buprenorphine became more easily accessible in an effort to tackle the opioid abuse crisis, deaths caused by the treatment still remain a small fraction of overall drug mortality.
CBS News:
Easing Prescription Rules For Opioid Treatment Meds Did Not Increase Overdose Deaths, Study Finds
A new study shows that reducing restrictions on buprenorphine, a medication that can treat opioid use disorder, did not lead to an increase in overdose deaths involving the treatment. The findings may help allay concerns that making buprenorphine more widely available could lead to more overdose deaths. (Breen, 1/20)
Stat:
Study: Buprenorphine Deaths Remain Low Despite Increased Access
The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic led to a sea change in addiction medicine — in particular, increased access to buprenorphine, a drug commonly used to treat opioid use disorder. Now, new data show that despite the medication’s wider availability, deaths involving buprenorphine still constitute a small fraction of overall drug mortality. (Facher, 1/20)
Also —
Axios:
Doctors Prescribe Opioids At Discharge Less Often, CDC Data Shows
Doctors sent patients home with opioids after emergency department visits about 8% of the time in 2019–2020, down from about 12% in 2017–2018, according to figures released today by the CDC. It continues a downward trend line from about 21.5% of emergency department discharges in 2010–2011 that resulted in an opioid prescription and a signal that efforts to educate doctors and reduce the use of opioids have gained traction. (Reed, 1/20)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
'Tranq Dope' Adds New Risks To NH's Street Drug Supply
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery. “I’m typically proud to be in recovery,” he said. “But unfortunately I’m on the flip side of it now.” (Cuno-Booth, 1/20)