No Student Should Have To ‘Dodge Bullets To Survive,’ Parkland Survivor Tells Lawmakers

Aalayah Eastmond was among the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting who rallied Monday at the Capitol to call for a change in gun laws.

The Associated Press: Parkland Survivor Urges Congress To Act To Curb Gun Violence

Seventeen-year-old Aalayah Eastmond hid beneath the lifeless body of a classmate as a gunman opened fire at her Parkland, Florida high school in February. "No student should have to literally dodge bullets to survive," Eastmond recalled Monday, "but I was that student. No student should have to have body matter of her classmate picked out of her hair, but I was that student." (Daly, 5/7)

And in Oklahoma —

The Associated Press: Several GOP Governor Candidates Urge Fallin To Sign Gun Law

Several Republican candidates for governor of Oklahoma urged GOP Gov. Mary Fallin Monday to sign legislation allowing adults to carry handguns without a permit amid growing opposition from some of the state's top law enforcement officials. Oklahoma currently requires a license to carry a handgun openly or concealed and charges handgun license applicants a fee of up to $200. But gun rights supporters, including GOP gubernatorial candidates Gary Richardson and Dan Fisher, a former state representative, said they believe the Second Amendment gives citizens the right to carry firearms without government interference. (Talley, 5/7)

