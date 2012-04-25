Nonprofit Hospitals Will Likely Face Higher Costs If Mandate Is Overturned

Striking the mandate but leaving other parts of the law would put many hospitals in a bind, according to Moody's Investors Service. Meanwhile, The Hill reports that a majority of hospital executives expect the overhaul to shrink revenues.

Reuters: Lack Of Insurance Mandate Would Hurt Hospitals -Moodys

Non-profit hospitals will struggle with higher costs if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns a key part of the healthcare reform law that requires individuals to buy insurance, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday... It "would result in a significant reduction in uncompensated care delivered by hospitals" and reduce "utilization of expensive emergency room services," the rating agency said in a special report (4/24).

The Hill: Poll: Majority Of Hospital Executives Expect Health Law To Shrink Revenues

By a nearly five-to-one margin, hospitals expect the 2010 healthcare law to shrink their revenues, according to a recent poll. The result suggests that hospital executives are doubting the deal they struck with the Obama administration in exchange for supporting the healthcare overhaul will help them weather the law's financial repercussions (Viebeck, 4/24).

