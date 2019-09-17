Normally Cautious AARP Goes On The Offensive With Aggressive ‘Strike Force’ In War Over High Drug Prices

Back in March, the organization kicked off a multi-million dollar campaign against the pharmaceutical industry. Since then they've stormed lawmakers' offices, ramped up their ad campaigns, and even rented planes to fly over beaches. “I can’t really think of another time when there’s been this strong a message in opposition to an entire industry,” said John Rother, the group’s former head of policy.

Stat: How AARP Became The Drug Industry's Biggest Opponent In Washington

As beachgoers soaked up the sun on a balmy August day in Ocean City, Md., single-engine planes circled above trailing banners hawking seafood deals, happy hour specials, and in one case, a plea: “CUT DRUG PRICES NOW,” the sprawling streamer begged in block letters. Some 450 miles away in Charlotte, N.C., an ominous TV ad proclaimed: “The big drug companies have been price gouging us for years.” A similar message boomed during commercial breaks in Phoenix, Louisville, Ky., and Bangor, Maine, too. (Florko, 9/17)

In other pharmaceutical news —

Stat: Reeve Foundation, Like Other Medical Charities, Will Take A Page From VCs

Nonprofits seeking to advance medical research have long operated from a standard playbook, soliciting grant proposals from academic scientists and then funding the most promising ones. But, increasingly, medical philanthropies are going the way of venture capitalist firms by making equity investments in therapeutics companies. The latest example? The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, which announced Tuesday that it wants to raise a $50 million fund to start investing in companies working on treatments for spinal-cord injuries. (Robbins, 9/17)

Politico Pro: Grassley Struggles To Win Over GOP On Drug Prices

Sen. Chuck Grassley has two words for the Republicans stalling his effort to pass a bipartisan drug pricing bill: Nancy Pelosi. The Finance Committee chairman is ramping up the pressure on his own party over prescription drug pricing, invoking the specter of the House speaker to warn of dire political consequences if the GOP fails to seize control of the health care issue atop voters’ minds heading into 2020. (Cancryn, 9/16)

