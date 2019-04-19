North Carolina Governor Vetoes ‘Born Alive’ Legislation Calling It An Unnecessary Interference Between Patient, Doctor

There are already laws protecting babies who are born alive, whether it is as a result of a botched abortion or not, said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. Meanwhile, a look at the rare occurrence where infants actually are born following an abortion attempt.

The Associated Press: North Carolina Gov. Cooper Vetoes 'Born-Alive' Legislation

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a measure Thursday written by Republicans and backed by social conservatives that addresses a doctor's responsibilities if a later-term abortion results in an infant born alive. Cooper announced his decision two days after the General Assembly sent him a measure telling health care practitioners to grant those newborns the same protections as other patients. Those who don't could face a felony and active prison time, along with fines and potential civil damages. (4/18)

The Hill: NC Governor Vetoes 'Born Alive' Abortion Bill

“Laws already protect newborn babies and this bill is an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients,” Cooper said in his veto message. “This needless legislation would criminalize doctors and other healthcare providers for a practice that simply does not exist.” Cooper’s veto could set up an override attempt in the Republican-controlled General Assembly, though Democrats won enough seats in the 2018 election to take away the GOP's supermajority. (Weixel, 4/18)

Austin American-Statesman: Fact-Check: Have Any Infants In Texas Been 'Born Alive' After An Abortion?

Lawmakers in the statehouse gave initial approval to the legislation on Wednesday by a vote of 93-1, with 50 Democrats registered as “present, not voting” in protest of the bill. The Texas Senate approved a similar bill last week. Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, criticized what she called a “blatantly false, inflammatory and dangerous bill.” “There have been zero reported instances of any child born alive after an abortion in Texas,” she said from the House floor. (Mekelburg, 4/18)

