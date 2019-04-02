North Carolina Orders Duke Energy To Remove All Coal Ash In Efforts To Protect Ground Water

North Carolina joins Virginia and South Carolina in ordering its major electric utilities to move their coal ash out of unlined storage. "We're making these decisions so that they are most protective of public health and the environment," said state Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Michael Regan. The decision, Duke Energy, said will double costs to $10 billion. Environmental news comes from California and Louisiana, as well.

The Associated Press: North Carolina Orders Duke Energy To Excavate All Coal Ash

The country's largest electric company was ordered Monday to excavate coal ash from all of its North Carolina power plant sites, slashing the risk of toxic chemicals leaking into water supplies but potentially adding billions of dollars to the costs consumers pay. Duke Energy Corp. must remove the residue left after decades of burning coal to produce electricity, North Carolina's environmental agency said. (4/1)

The Wall Street Journal: North Carolina Requires Duke Energy To Remove Coal Ash From All Storage Basins

The decision was a blow to Duke, which had originally agreed to remove coal ash from 22 of its 31 basins in the state and move it to lined landfills. The company proposed capping nine of its basins that it viewed as structurally sound and posing little threat to groundwater. Coal ash is a byproduct from coal-fired power plants, which scrub potential air pollutants from their emissions. That ash can contain arsenic, selenium, lead and mercury. Duke said Monday’s order would add decades and more than $4 billion to the original $5.6 billion estimate for cleanup at its plants. Duke is in the process of gradually retiring its coal plants. Some of the coal-ash basins are at plants that have already closed. (Bauerlein, 4/1)

The Associated Press: California Jury Orders Chevron To Pay $21M For Cancer Claims

A Northern California jury ordered Chevron Corp. to pay the families of two brothers who died of cancer a combined $21.4 million after concluding the company failed to properly warn the men about the dangers of a toxic solvent they worked with at a company-owned tire factory. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Contra Costa County jury’s verdict Friday came after three days of deliberations and four weeks of trial. (4/1)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Women Exposed To BP Spill Have Higher Levels Of Post-Traumatic Stress, Study Finds

Women who were exposed to the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in mostly rural areas of seven southeastern Louisiana parishes continued to experience symptoms of trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder three to four years after the accident at levels greater than the national average, according to a study led by researchers with Louisiana State University School of Public Health in New Orleans. The study found that 12.7 percent of women in the study scored at or above symptom levels associated with PTSD, compared to previous studies estimating nationwide prevalence rates of only 3.1 percent for men and 5.3 percent for women. (Schleifstein, 4/1)

